Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates, March 24

24 March 2020, 08:20 AM
Tents removed in Shaheen Bagh's protest site as Delhi police vacates area amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
24 March 2020, 07:59 AM
Coronavirus COVID-19: Global death toll rise to 16508, total cases up to 378,679 in 168 countries across globe.
24 March 2020, 07:43 AM
Delhi police vacates Shaheen Bagh protest site amid coronavirus outbreak.
24 March 2020, 07:35 AM
OPD services in all centers of AIIMS hospital to remain closed from today amid coronavirus outbreak.
24 March 2020, 07:33 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible and urge people to stay at home during coronavirus pandemic.
Called upon industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible in these times.
Unless very very important, please do #StayHome.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020
24 March 2020, 07:25 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 96 FIRs were registered and 1995 vehicles were challaned in Noida for violating the lockdown due to coronavirus and section 144 in the district, on Monday, informs Noida Police.
24 March 2020, 07:21 AM
25-year-old UK-returned person tests positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh; total cases reach 7 in state.
24 March 2020, 07:20 AM
Unannounced curfew will be imposed in Uttarakhand from 10:00 am on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) amid coronavirus outbreak. The boundaries of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar, have been completely sealed.
24 March 2020, 06:59 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people to cooperate with eachother during coronavirus emergency, asks landlords not to force tenants for rent.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020
24 March 2020, 06:55 AM
Govt decides to stop incoming passengers on all 107 immigration posts, including airports, seaports, land ports, said Ministry of Home Affairs due to coronavirus outbreak.
24 March 2020, 06:52 AM
Punjab became the first state to go ahead with a curfew as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a state-wide curfew in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state government also announced Rs 20 crore from the Chief Minister`s relief fund to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
24 March 2020, 06:51 AM
Bihar: Patna Municipal Corporation and the district administration are undertaking sanitization work in various parts of the city as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID19.