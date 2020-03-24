हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates, March 24

Even after several major steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, the number of cases touched 471 in India on Tuesday (March 24,2020). The country has lockeddown 30 states and Union Territories, covering 548 districts, according to Centre's communication to state governments. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 08:20
Comments |

Even after several major steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, the number of cases touched 471 in India on Tuesday (March 24,2020). The country has lockeddown 30 states and Union Territories, covering 548 districts, according to Centre's communication to state governments. 

Curfew has been imposed in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Puducherry on Monday (March 23) as state governments acted with a sense of urgency to strictly enforce the restrictions on the movement of people, deploying police on streets, sealing borders and booking violators.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

24 March 2020, 08:20 AM

Tents removed in Shaheen Bagh's protest site as Delhi police vacates area amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

24 March 2020, 07:59 AM

Coronavirus COVID-19: Global death toll rise to 16508, total cases up to 378,679 in 168 countries across globe.

24 March 2020, 07:43 AM

Delhi police vacates Shaheen Bagh protest site amid coronavirus outbreak.

24 March 2020, 07:35 AM

OPD services in all centers of AIIMS hospital to remain closed from today amid coronavirus outbreak. 

24 March 2020, 07:33 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible and urge people to stay at home during coronavirus pandemic.

24 March 2020, 07:25 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 96 FIRs were registered and 1995 vehicles were challaned in Noida for violating the lockdown due to coronavirus and section 144 in the district, on Monday, informs Noida Police.

24 March 2020, 07:21 AM

25-year-old UK-returned person tests positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh; total cases reach 7 in state.

 

24 March 2020, 07:20 AM

Unannounced curfew will be imposed in Uttarakhand from 10:00 am on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) amid coronavirus outbreak.  The boundaries of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar, have been completely sealed.
 

24 March 2020, 06:59 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people to cooperate with eachother during coronavirus emergency, asks landlords not to force tenants for rent.

24 March 2020, 06:55 AM

Govt decides to stop incoming passengers on all 107 immigration posts, including airports, seaports, land ports, said Ministry of Home Affairs due to coronavirus outbreak.

24 March 2020, 06:52 AM

Punjab became the first state to go ahead with a curfew as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a state-wide curfew in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state government also announced Rs 20 crore from the Chief Minister`s relief fund to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

24 March 2020, 06:51 AM

Bihar: Patna Municipal Corporation and the district administration are undertaking sanitization work in various parts of the city as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID19. 
 

Must Watch

PT9M

DNA: 3 things we can learn from martyr Bhagat Singh to fight Coronavirus