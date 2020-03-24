Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates, March 24

Even after several major steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, the number of cases touched 471 in India on Tuesday (March 24,2020). The country has lockeddown 30 states and Union Territories, covering 548 districts, according to Centre's communication to state governments.

Curfew has been imposed in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Puducherry on Monday (March 23) as state governments acted with a sense of urgency to strictly enforce the restrictions on the movement of people, deploying police on streets, sealing borders and booking violators.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: