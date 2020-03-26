Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, March 26

As the world copes with coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic the global death toll has reached more than 21,000 with Italy and Spain reporting more deaths than China, the alleged epicentre of the virus. In Italy, more than 7,500 people have lost their lives to this deadly virus outbreak while in Spain as many as more than 3,600 are dead.

In India, the total number of positive cases is at 606 while the death toll is at 12.

