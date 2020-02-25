Live updates: President Trump to visit Rajghat, hold talks with PM Modi on trade, defence deals on Day 2

25 February 2020, 08:38 AM
Of all the varieties, 'Madhuri Paan', named after Madhuri Dixit. Once Maqbul Fida Hussain came with Madhuri Dikshit at this stall and Madhuri liked a 'meetha' paan. Hussain Saab requested the stall owner Harishankar Pandey to name the paan after Madhuri. Harishankar Pandey served paan to Barack Obama and a long history of serving state heads with his sweet delicacy.
25 February 2020, 08:36 AM
At Presidential dinner for Donald Trump to be held tonight, special focus will be on Pandey Paan. At least 150 varieties of paan are being prepared at Pandey's Paan shop at Delhi's North Avenue.
25 February 2020, 08:04 AM
Traffic in some parts of the national capital on Tuesday (February 25) will be affected in view of US President Donald Trump`s visit.
25 February 2020, 08:01 AM
Earlier on Monday, Trump, while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event had promised to settle a USD 3 billion defence deal with India, which will include high-tech military helicopters and other equipment for the Indian Armed forces.
25 February 2020, 08:00 AM
US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi to hold extensive level talks to expand Indo-US global partnership on Tuesday.
25 February 2020, 07:55 AM
US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.
25 February 2020, 07:55 AM
US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today.
The first programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.