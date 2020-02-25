हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: President Trump to visit Rajghat, hold talks with PM Modi on trade, defence deals on Day 2

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on the second day of Donald Trump's India visit. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 08:52
ANI Photo

On Day 2 of his ongoing India visit, US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in the national capital on Tuesday (February 25, 2020). In the morning, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

25 February 2020, 08:38 AM

Of all the varieties, 'Madhuri Paan', named after Madhuri Dixit. Once Maqbul Fida Hussain came with Madhuri Dikshit at this stall and Madhuri liked a 'meetha' paan. Hussain Saab requested the stall owner Harishankar Pandey to name the paan after Madhuri. Harishankar Pandey served paan to Barack Obama and a long history of serving state heads with his sweet delicacy.

25 February 2020, 08:36 AM

At Presidential dinner for Donald Trump to be held tonight, special focus will be on Pandey Paan. At least 150 varieties of paan are being prepared at Pandey's Paan shop at Delhi's North Avenue. 

25 February 2020, 08:04 AM

Traffic in some parts of the national capital on Tuesday (February 25) will be affected in view of US President Donald Trump`s visit. 

Also Read: Traffic restrictions in Delhi in view of President Donald Trump's India visit

25 February 2020, 08:01 AM

Earlier on Monday, Trump, while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event had promised to settle a USD 3 billion defence deal with India, which will include high-tech military helicopters and other equipment for the Indian Armed forces. 

25 February 2020, 08:00 AM

US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi to hold extensive level talks to expand Indo-US global partnership on Tuesday.

25 February 2020, 07:55 AM

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today. 

25 February 2020, 07:55 AM

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today. 

The first programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.

