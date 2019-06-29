G20 summit Day 2 live updates: PM Modi in Japan's Osaka

29 June 2019, 09:17 AM
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping begin highly-staked meeting at G20 summit. A trade deal is expected to be concluded from the meeting, news agency IANS reported.
29 June 2019, 08:58 AM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes a selfie with PM Narendra Modi with the caption, "Kithana acha he Modi! #G20OsakaSummit", on the sidelines of the summit.
29 June 2019, 08:51 AM
"Deepening the bond with Brazil. PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka. Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting," official handle of Prime Minister's Office tweeted after PM Modi's meeting with Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro at G20 summit.
29 June 2019, 08:48 AM
PM Modi holds meeting with Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro and discusses on the bilateral relationship, including cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change at G20 summit in Japan.
29 June 2019, 08:42 AM
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka on the sidelines of G20 summit on Day 2.
"Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of # G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision," the Ministry of External Affairs official handle tweeted on the meeting.
