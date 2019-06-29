close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

G20 summit Day 2 live updates: PM Modi in Japan's Osaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and 'pull-aside' meetings with several world leaders on the final day of the two-day G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

Last Updated: Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 09:17
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and 'pull-aside' meetings with several world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the final day of the two-day G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

PM Modi held trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Day 1 of the summit. Discussion on Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development were on cards. PM Modi also held informal meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Zinping on Friday.

29 June 2019, 09:17 AM

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping begin highly-staked meeting at G20 summit. A trade deal is expected to be concluded from the meeting, news agency IANS reported.

29 June 2019, 08:58 AM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes a selfie with PM Narendra Modi with the caption, "Kithana acha he Modi! #G20OsakaSummit", on the sidelines of the summit.

 

 

29 June 2019, 08:51 AM

"Deepening the bond with Brazil. PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka. Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting," official handle of Prime Minister's Office tweeted after PM Modi's meeting with Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro at G20 summit.

29 June 2019, 08:48 AM

PM Modi holds meeting with Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro and discusses on the bilateral relationship, including cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change at G20 summit in Japan.

29 June 2019, 08:42 AM

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka on the sidelines of G20 summit on Day 2. 

"Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of # G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision," the Ministry of External Affairs official handle tweeted on the meeting.

 

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of today, 29th June, 2019