G20 summit Day 2 live updates: PM Modi in Japan's Osaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and 'pull-aside' meetings with several world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the final day of the two-day G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

PM Modi held trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Day 1 of the summit. Discussion on Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development were on cards. PM Modi also held informal meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Zinping on Friday.