12 May 2022, 18:03 PM

Filming & Survey Of Mosque To Resume: According to the latest updates on the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the court has allowed videography and survey to continue at the mosque premises. The key takeaways are: 1. The basement will be unlocked. 2. One more commissioner has been appointed to assist the advocate commissioner. 3. Filming and the survey of the Mosque to continue.