25 April 2022, 17:44 PM
Ex-Mumbai mayor gets bail in Kirit Somaiya attack case
Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Monday was granted bail on medical grounds, ANI reported
25 April 2022, 17:42 PM
Former Mumbai mayor arrested for attack on Kirit Somaiya
Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, said Mumbai Police.
The BJP leader alleged that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers after he went to meet Navneet Rana and her husband in Bandra jail after their arrest.