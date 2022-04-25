Amravati MP Naveneet Rana and Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa row.

The MP-MLA couple was arrested in Mumbai on Sunday. Currently, MLA Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja Jail and MP Naveneet Rana is lodged in Byculla Jail.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act," stated an official release by the police.

On Sunday the couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra.

The controversy erupted after Navneet Rana and her husband, who is an independent MLA, stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside `Matoshree` (Maharashtra CM`s Mumbai Residence), after which a huge crowd gathered outside the residence of the political couple waving flags with an aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister`s residence.

The Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.