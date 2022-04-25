हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hanuman Chalisa row LIVE: Ex-Mumbai mayor, accused in Kirit Somaiya attack case, gets bail

Amravati MP Naveneet Rana and Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa row.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 25, 2022 - 17:50
Comments |
(Photo credit: ANI)

The MP-MLA couple was arrested in Mumbai on Sunday. Currently, MLA Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja Jail and MP Naveneet Rana is lodged in Byculla Jail.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act," stated an official release by the police.

On Sunday the couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra.

The controversy erupted after Navneet Rana and her husband, who is an independent MLA, stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside `Matoshree` (Maharashtra CM`s Mumbai Residence), after which a huge crowd gathered outside the residence of the political couple waving flags with an aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister`s residence.

The Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

25 April 2022, 17:44 PM

Ex-Mumbai mayor gets bail in Kirit Somaiya attack case

Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Monday was granted bail on medical grounds, ANI reported

25 April 2022, 17:42 PM

Former Mumbai mayor arrested for attack on Kirit Somaiya

Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, said Mumbai Police.

The BJP leader alleged that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers after he went to meet Navneet Rana and her husband in Bandra jail after their arrest.

