Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has now lost the majority numbers in the Parliament, is facing a crisis to save his government. Imran Khan is all set to face a no-confidence motion in the Parliament on Thursday. Earlier, Imran Khan faced a jolt today when a key ally, MQM, said it reached a pact with the opposition and then quit the ruling coalition. Khan's ouster is likely to bring another round of instability in the nuclear armed country, in which the military has a long record of intervening in politics.

Here are the live updates on Imran Khan's resignation: (Imran Khan Resignation Live Updates)