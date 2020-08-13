LIVE: With spike of 66999 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total tally rises to 2396638

New Delhi: Heavy rains in Delhi caused waterlogging in several parts of the city with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a continuation of the wet spell over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

IMD predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity downpour over and adjoining areas of most places in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in India continues to remain grim with the country's total number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday mounting to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured cases and the death toll rose to 46,091, as per the Ministry of Health data. A single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates: