LIVE: With spike of 66999 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total tally rises to 2396638

Heavy rains in Delhi caused waterlogging in several parts of the city with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a continuation of the wet spell over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 10:11
Comments |

New Delhi: Heavy rains in Delhi caused waterlogging in several parts of the city with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a continuation of the wet spell over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

IMD predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity downpour over and adjoining areas of most places in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in India continues to remain grim with the country's total number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday mounting to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured cases and the death toll rose to 46,091, as per the Ministry of Health data. A single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

13 August 2020, 10:07 AM

India reports a spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths: Union Ministry of Health

13 August 2020, 09:33 AM

According to the IMD, the Palam observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall till 5:30 am and the Safdarjung weather station gauged 42.4 mm rainfall. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy. (PTI) 

13 August 2020, 09:23 AM

Latest satellite images indicate that wet spell will continue over major parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh: India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

13 August 2020, 09:12 AM

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall will likely occur or continue to occur over most places of Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Shamli, Bulandshahar, Gulothi, Sambhal, Chandausi, Sahaswan, Narora, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Hathras, Meerut, Bijnor, Barsana, Mathura, Deeg, Rewari, Nuh, Narnaul, Alwar, Sohana, Bharatpur, Agra, Moradabad, Amroha during next two hours.

13 August 2020, 08:49 AM

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the city witnessed "continuous rains overnight" and more rainfall is expected during the day. "The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture," he said. (PTI)

13 August 2020, 08:49 AM

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in several areas

13 August 2020, 08:42 AM

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain will likely continue to occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Gurugram, and Manesar till 10 am: IMD

