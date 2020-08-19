LIVE: Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 08:55
New Delhi: The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday for Himachal Pradesh as major rivers, including Ganga, Ghagara, Panchganga and the Godavari river, continue to flow above the danger mark.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states on Tuesday, the advisory is for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh said heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the coming days.

And the water level in Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ganga, Ramganga, Sarda, Sarju and Ghaghra would rise.

In other news, two terrorists were killed on Tuesday (August 18) in a joint operation of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district. One soldier also martyred in the encounter today taking the total number of martyred to 4.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

19 August 2020, 08:55 AM

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi and Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Malkangiri district on Tuesday. They reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting with senior officers held after the aerial survey.

Incessant rain in the district left 933 villages affected, 321 houses damaged and crop loss in 1971 Hectares of agricultural land, according to an official release. (ANI)

19 August 2020, 08:34 AM

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut and few places of entire Delhi.

19 August 2020, 08:25 AM

Thunderstorm with Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Baraut, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut, Khurja, few places of entire Delhi during next 2 hours.

19 August 2020, 08:13 AM

Delhiites woke up to light spells of rain on Wednesday morning bringing down the temperature to 28-degree Celcius. (PTI)

