LIVE: Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday for Himachal Pradesh as major rivers, including Ganga, Ghagara, Panchganga and the Godavari river, continue to flow above the danger mark.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states on Tuesday, the advisory is for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh said heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the coming days.

And the water level in Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ganga, Ramganga, Sarda, Sarju and Ghaghra would rise.

In other news, two terrorists were killed on Tuesday (August 18) in a joint operation of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district. One soldier also martyred in the encounter today taking the total number of martyred to 4.

