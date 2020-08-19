LIVE: Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh

19 August 2020, 08:55 AM
Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi and Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Malkangiri district on Tuesday. They reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting with senior officers held after the aerial survey.
Incessant rain in the district left 933 villages affected, 321 houses damaged and crop loss in 1971 Hectares of agricultural land, according to an official release. (ANI)
19 August 2020, 08:34 AM
According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut and few places of entire Delhi.
19 August 2020, 08:25 AM
Thunderstorm with Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Baraut, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut, Khurja, few places of entire Delhi during next 2 hours.
19 August 2020, 08:13 AM
Delhiites woke up to light spells of rain on Wednesday morning bringing down the temperature to 28-degree Celcius. (PTI)