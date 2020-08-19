Union Cabinet may discuss proposal to introduce Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts on August 19

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet may take up proposal to introduce Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in governmnet and public sector banks on Wednesday (August 19, 2020).

With this aspirants who take separate, multiple examinations conducted by different recruiting agencies for selection to government jobs advertised each year, will now only have to appear for a single online common eligibility test (CET).

There is a proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency to conduct CET while the test scores to be valid for three years.

As of now, aspirants appear for multiple examinations conducted by different agencies at different points of time, for similar posts demanding similar eligibility criteria which places an enormous burden of cost and time.

The CET proposal seeks to cut costs, and save time for the government, the recruting agencies and candidates. CET merit list may be made available to the states by NRA on cost-sharing basis, for undertaking recruitment to state government jobs.

The proposal was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union budget speech on February 1 this year.