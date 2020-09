Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Tehran where he will meet his Iranian counterpart and discuss bilateral defence ties, a day after he urged the Persian Gulf countries to resolve their differences through dialogue based on mutual respect.

In other news, the Ministry of Finance on Saturday (September 5) tweeted that a circular issued by Department of Expenditure on Friday to cut official spending due to the economic crisis caused as a result of coronavirus COVID-19 will not affect or curtail recruitment for government jobs.

The Vaishno Devi shrine board has increased the quota for pilgrims from outside the Union Territory to 500 daily.

India on Saturday registered yet another highest single-day spike of 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths taking the total caseload past 40 lakhs.

