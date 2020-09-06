Swami Kesavananda Bharati, seer of Edneer Mutt dies aged 79; PM Narendra Modi grieves loss

New Delhi: The head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday. He was a patron of education, culture and arts.

He was the petitioner in Supreme Court`s noted judgement that parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution. He had challenged the Kerala government`s move to take over mutt property.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise saying that the seer will be remembered for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden.

Taking to Twitter PM Mpdi wrote: "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India`s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti."

While Union Minister Amit Shah called it an irreplacable loss for the country. He wrote: "Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji is an irreplaceable loss for the nation. He will always be remembered as an icon of Indian culture for his rich contribution to safeguard our tradition and ethos. My condolences with his followers."

The seer was the head of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Samsthanam Edneer Mutt. The mutt is known as a seat of art and Vedic learning that belongs to the Sankaracharya tradition.