हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

Swami Kesavananda Bharati, seer of Edneer Mutt dies aged 79; PM Narendra Modi grieves loss

The head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday. He was a patron of education, culture and arts. 

Swami Kesavananda Bharati, seer of Edneer Mutt dies aged 79; PM Narendra Modi grieves loss
File photo

New Delhi: The head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday. He was a patron of education, culture and arts. 

He was the petitioner in Supreme Court`s noted judgement that parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution. He had challenged the Kerala government`s move to take over mutt property. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise saying that the seer will be remembered for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden.

Taking to Twitter PM Mpdi wrote: "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India`s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti."

While Union Minister Amit Shah called it an irreplacable loss for the country. He wrote: "Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji is an irreplaceable loss for the nation. He will always be remembered as an icon of Indian culture for his rich contribution to safeguard our tradition and ethos. My condolences with his followers." 

The seer was the head of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Samsthanam Edneer Mutt. The mutt is known as a seat of art and Vedic learning that belongs to the Sankaracharya tradition.

Tags:
PM ModiSwami Kesavananda BharatiSwami Kesavananda Bharati dead
Next
Story

Delhi riots: Man who shot dead 26-year-old law student in Shiv Vihar arrested

  • 41,13,811Confirmed
  • 70,626Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M47S

ISI officer becomes chief commander of Hizbul