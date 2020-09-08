हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

Follow Zee News Live blog for news updates:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 - 08:52
China in the early hours of Tuesday claimed that the Indian army crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It further also claimed that the India troops fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh to which their soldiers took “countermeasures”. China further accused India of severely violating agreements between the two sides and said that it is working to increase regional tensions, calling it an act of provocation and this leads to misunderstandings.

In other news, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on Tuesday to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. The meeting will be chaired by Party`s Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 7, 2020) predicted more rain from the third week of September across India, while the Ministry of Earth Sciences stated that the country as a whole has so far received 7 per cent excess rainfall.

Follow Zee News Live blog for all news updates:

 

8 September 2020, 08:52 AM

On mission mode, Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period: Ministry of Railways

8 September 2020, 08:41 AM

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Aurangabad (in Maharashtra), Nazibabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and Palwal & Nuh (in Haryana) during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

 

 

