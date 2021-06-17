LIVE: CBSE, CISCE to submit evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams in SC today

17 June 2021, 09:05 AM
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit the assessment system for class 12 students before the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Senior officials of the CBSE have expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, may be released this week. (IANS)
17 June 2021, 09:03 AM
38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 in the country including 19,31,249 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
17 June 2021, 09:02 AM
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.
17 June 2021, 09:02 AM
Bharat Biotech and World Health Organisation's (WHO) pre-submission meeting on June 23rd, says a WHO document. (ANI)