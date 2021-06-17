हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: CBSE, CISCE to submit evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams in SC today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit the marks criteria of Class 12 board exams in the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 17).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 17, 2021 - 09:05
Comments |
File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit the marks criteria of Class 12 board exams in the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 17). CBSE, CISCE cancelled Class 12 board exams in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. 

LJP will elect its national President today. The faction led by LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras will meet in Bihar. While sidelined leader Chirag Paswan has appointed Raju Tiwari, considered close to him, as the party's Bihar unit president. 

All the top commanders of the Indian Army including Chief of Army Staff and the Vice Chief of Army Staff will review all security arrangements at the Army Headquarters in Delhi today and tomorrow. From China’s action across borders to preparedness to stop infiltration and counter-terrorist actions will be reviewed in the meeting.  

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will call on President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

Live TV

17 June 2021, 09:05 AM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit the assessment system for class 12 students before the Supreme Court on Thursday. 

Senior officials of the CBSE have expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, may be released this week. (IANS)

17 June 2021, 09:03 AM

38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 in the country including 19,31,249 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 

17 June 2021, 09:02 AM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. 

17 June 2021, 09:02 AM

Bharat Biotech and World Health Organisation's (WHO) pre-submission meeting on June 23rd, says a WHO document. (ANI)

Must Watch

PT8M2S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2021