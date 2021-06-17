LIVE: CBSE, CISCE to submit evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams in SC today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit the marks criteria of Class 12 board exams in the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 17). CBSE, CISCE cancelled Class 12 board exams in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

LJP will elect its national President today. The faction led by LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras will meet in Bihar. While sidelined leader Chirag Paswan has appointed Raju Tiwari, considered close to him, as the party's Bihar unit president.

All the top commanders of the Indian Army including Chief of Army Staff and the Vice Chief of Army Staff will review all security arrangements at the Army Headquarters in Delhi today and tomorrow. From China’s action across borders to preparedness to stop infiltration and counter-terrorist actions will be reviewed in the meeting.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will call on President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

