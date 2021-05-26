LIVE: Cyclone Yaas, very severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall in Odisha by noon, says IMD

26 May 2021, 07:53 AM
We have filed an appeal in Bombay High Court against the verdict i.e. acquittal of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in alleged sexual assault case. The state government will fight this case until the woman gets justice: Goa CM Pramod Sawant as quoted by ANI.
26 May 2021, 07:52 AM
As Cyclone Yaas nears landfall, sea turns rough at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district.
West Bengal | As #CycloneYaas nears landfall, sea turns rough at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district
26 May 2021, 07:52 AM
Odisha: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Bhadrak district as CycloneYaas nears landfall.
#WATCH | Odisha: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Bhadrak district as #CycloneYaas nears landfall.
IMD says that the 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. pic.twitter.com/fveRV5Xfqb
26 May 2021, 07:50 AM
Odisha: Paradeep experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Odisha: Paradeep experiences strong winds & heavy rainfall. #CycloneYaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am
26 May 2021, 07:49 AM
The 'very severe cyclonic storm' #CycloneYaas is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experiences a weather change, receives light to moderate rainfall and wind.
The 'very severe cyclonic storm' #CycloneYaas is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. pic.twitter.com/xxbQXXLMs1
26 May 2021, 07:43 AM
CycloneYaas is over the northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am.
Odisha | Chandipur, Balasore witnesses heavy rainfall & strong winds. #CycloneYaas over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am.
