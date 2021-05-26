LIVE: Cyclone Yaas, very severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall in Odisha by noon, says IMD

Cyclone Yaas will make landfall in Odisha on Wednesday (May 26) and trigger light to moderate rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. While heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states is also expected. Cyclone Yaas, which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, will make landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district around noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima today. The event will be organised by the culture ministry in association with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). Around 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Farmer unions will observe 'black day' today on completion of six months of their protests against the Centre's three farm laws. Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, had announced that farmers will observe May 26 as 'Black Day' to mark the completion of six months.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown in the national capital. It said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites on the city's borders, PTI reported.

