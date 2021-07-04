LIVE: Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM today

4 July 2021, 09:48 AM
An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area yesterday. Injured admitted to Thunga hospital. More details awaited.
Maharashtra: An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area yesterday. Injured admitted to Thunga hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MNDIEFFFAq
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021
4 July 2021, 09:47 AM
Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank unrest: Palestinian health ministry quoted by AFP (ANI)
4 July 2021, 09:46 AM
I want to tell Sukhbir Badal that unlike him, our money is hard-earned, not ill-gotten. Our issue was that we were getting similar bills during winters & summers, so we had filed an appeal: Navjot Kaur on Badal's remark on Navjot Singh Sidhu's alleged unpaid electricity bills (ANI)
4 July 2021, 09:45 AM
FIR registered against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema, along with 200 unknown persons, who were protesting near Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali, yesterday: Mohali SSP (ANI)