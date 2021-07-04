हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM today

Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as new BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday (July 4, 2021). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 4, 2021 - 09:51
Comments |
File Photo

Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday (July 4, 2021). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, elected Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand. Dhami will replace Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned within four months of taking charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet around 150 intellectuals from the Muslim community in Guwahati to hold discussions on population control policy today. On June 18, Sarma had announced the gradual implementation of the two-child policy for availing government benefits in Assam. However, tea garden workers and members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities have been exempted from its purview. 

4 July 2021, 09:48 AM

An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area yesterday. Injured admitted to Thunga hospital. More details awaited. 

4 July 2021, 09:47 AM

Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank unrest: Palestinian health ministry quoted by AFP (ANI)

4 July 2021, 09:46 AM

I want to tell Sukhbir Badal that unlike him, our money is hard-earned, not ill-gotten. Our issue was that we were getting similar bills during winters & summers, so we had filed an appeal: Navjot Kaur on Badal's remark on Navjot Singh Sidhu's alleged unpaid electricity bills (ANI)
 

4 July 2021, 09:45 AM

FIR registered against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema, along with 200 unknown persons, who were protesting near Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali, yesterday: Mohali SSP (ANI)

