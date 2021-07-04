LIVE: Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM today

Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday (July 4, 2021). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, elected Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand. Dhami will replace Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned within four months of taking charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet around 150 intellectuals from the Muslim community in Guwahati to hold discussions on population control policy today. On June 18, Sarma had announced the gradual implementation of the two-child policy for availing government benefits in Assam. However, tea garden workers and members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities have been exempted from its purview.

