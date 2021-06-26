LIVE: PM Modi to review Ayodhya vision document today

26 June 2021, 08:48 AM
We are fully prepared to deal with the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. We have installed many oxygen plants & many more are coming up. We are also expanding bed capacity: Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (ANI)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Deshmukh. (ANI)
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding central agencies to investigate the Kolkata vaccine fraud case.
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding central agencies to investigate the Kolkata vaccine fraud case pic.twitter.com/vQRjD159dC
