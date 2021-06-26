हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to review Ayodhya vision document today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a vision document of Ayodhya`s development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 26) in a virtual meeting. PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM, along with the two deputy chief ministers of the state, will review the document. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 26, 2021 - 08:48
File Photo

To mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new agri laws, the farmers will observe June 26 as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas" and hold demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country. The SKM said the protesting farmers will show black flags during their demonstration and send memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governors of each state. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a UP visit, will meet the dignitaries of Kanpur at the Circuit House today. After objections from Rashtrapati Bhavan on the number of people meeting the President, the Kanpur district administration reduced the number of people meeting from 71 to 39. Among those who will meet Kovind include the Director of IIT, CSA and VC of Kanpur University, besides entrepreneurs and all three district presidents of BJP.

26 June 2021, 08:48 AM

We are fully prepared to deal with the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. We have installed many oxygen plants & many more are coming up. We are also expanding bed capacity: Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (ANI)

26 June 2021, 08:48 AM

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Deshmukh. (ANI)

26 June 2021, 08:46 AM

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding central agencies to investigate the Kolkata vaccine fraud case. 

