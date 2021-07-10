LIVE: Voting for UP block panchayat chief elections to begin shortly, 476 blocks to go to polls

The voting for Uttar Pradesh block panchayat chief elections for 476 posts will take place today (July 10, 2021). The polling will commence from 11 am and last till 3 pm. The counting of votes will take place after 3 pm. The fate of over 1,700 candidates will be decided today.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar on Friday informed that out of 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, a total of 349 candidates have been elected unopposed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính will interact with each other today. The talks come as part of growing engagement between the two countries. This is the first conversation between the two leaders after Pham took charge as the Prime Minister of Vietnam. Phạm Minh Chính took charge in April this year and has served in various positions of the government.

Bringing much-needed relief from the heatwave, monsoon is expected to commence in Delhi-NCR region in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD)`s regional weather forecasting centre told ANI on Friday. Charan Singh, Head, Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi said, “Delhi-NCR too received light rainfall yesterday. Rainfall will increase from today onward. Northwest India will see good rainfall from July 10 till July 12."

