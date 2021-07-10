LIVE: Voting for UP block panchayat chief elections to begin shortly, 476 blocks to go to polls

10 July 2021, 09:52 AM
Former union minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn in as the Governor of Karnataka on July 11. (ANI)
New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock has been blacklisted by the Government of India for violating multiple visa norms, he was found doing business on a tourist visa, he is barred for one year, his visa is cancelled: MHA official told ANI
Registration at Dehradun Smart City portal, proof of hotel booking and negative COVID-19 report not more than 72 hours old is necessary to visit Mussoorie: Dehradun District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Kumar Srivastava (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets newly appointed Governor Mangubhai Patel today at Raj Bhavan, in Bhopal.
