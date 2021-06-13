हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai in next 48 hours

Heavy showers are expected in Mumbai in the next 48 hours, the IMD predicted. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 13, 2021 - 10:39
Comments |
File Photo

The conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in several states across the nation, as per the IMD bulletin. Heavy showers are expected in Mumbai in the next 48 hours. Many parts of Madhya Pradesh including Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, will witness thunder and lightning within the next 24 hours. 

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is scheduled to meet Congress leaders today. He arrived in Delhi on Saturday to meet the senior party members. This visit comes after he refuted the claim of BJP leader Rita Bahuguna that she spoke to him about joining the saffron party.  

Delhi government is likely to announce further relaxations in the national capital. As per DDMA sources, during the third phase of unlocking, the authorities may allow cinema halls, gyms and salons to operate in the national capital. The seating capacity of public transport is also likely to be increased.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

Live TV

13 June 2021, 10:39 AM

Telangana: Regional Library, Warangal being given makeover by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. Building being renovated & furniture being replaced Minister KT Rama Rao tweets, "Loved the revamped look of library. Compliments to Municipal Corporation and team on a great job". 

13 June 2021, 09:37 AM

Lajpat Nagar, Delhi fire incident: Crime Team and Forensic Team have been called, they will inspect the spot. A case under IPC Sec 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) is being registered and investigation will be done. (ANI)

13 June 2021, 09:35 AM

Rainfall continues to lash Kerala's Kottayam, this morning. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for the district today and it will experience a "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" as per their forecast. 

13 June 2021, 09:34 AM

India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, 1,32,062 patient discharged, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Sunday (June 13).

Total cases: 2,94,39,989

Total discharges: 2,80,43,446

Death toll: 3,70,384

Active cases: 10,26,159

Total vaccination: 25,31,95,048 (ANI)
 

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day