LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai in next 48 hours

The conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in several states across the nation, as per the IMD bulletin. Heavy showers are expected in Mumbai in the next 48 hours. Many parts of Madhya Pradesh including Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, will witness thunder and lightning within the next 24 hours.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is scheduled to meet Congress leaders today. He arrived in Delhi on Saturday to meet the senior party members. This visit comes after he refuted the claim of BJP leader Rita Bahuguna that she spoke to him about joining the saffron party.

Delhi government is likely to announce further relaxations in the national capital. As per DDMA sources, during the third phase of unlocking, the authorities may allow cinema halls, gyms and salons to operate in the national capital. The seating capacity of public transport is also likely to be increased.

