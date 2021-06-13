LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai in next 48 hours

13 June 2021, 10:39 AM
Telangana: Regional Library, Warangal being given makeover by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. Building being renovated & furniture being replaced Minister KT Rama Rao tweets, "Loved the revamped look of library. Compliments to Municipal Corporation and team on a great job".
Telangana: Regional Library, Warangal being given makeover by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. Building being renovated & furniture being replaced
Minister KT Rama Rao tweets, "Loved the revamped look of library. Compliments to Municipal Corporation & team on a great job" pic.twitter.com/6Du3Zvp1qv
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021
13 June 2021, 09:37 AM
Lajpat Nagar, Delhi fire incident: Crime Team and Forensic Team have been called, they will inspect the spot. A case under IPC Sec 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) is being registered and investigation will be done. (ANI)
13 June 2021, 09:35 AM
Rainfall continues to lash Kerala's Kottayam, this morning. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for the district today and it will experience a "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" as per their forecast.
#WATCH | Kerala: Rainfall continues to lash Kottayam, this morning. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for the district today and it will experience a "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" as per their forecast. pic.twitter.com/Wzh3EoYVUF
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021
13 June 2021, 09:34 AM
India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, 1,32,062 patient discharged, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Sunday (June 13).
Total cases: 2,94,39,989
Total discharges: 2,80,43,446
Death toll: 3,70,384
Active cases: 10,26,159
Total vaccination: 25,31,95,048 (ANI)