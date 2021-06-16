LIVE: Heavy showers received in Mumbai, waterlogging reported in some parts

16 June 2021, 09:41 AM
India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 1,07,628 discharges and 2542 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on June 16.
Total cases: 2,96,33,105
Total discharges: 2,83,88,100
Death toll: 3,79,573
Active cases: 8,65,432
Total Vaccination: 26,19,72,014 (28,00,458 in last 24 hrs) (ANI)
16 June 2021, 09:40 AM
In view of the reduction in COVID cases, Uttarakhand govt has directed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board to complete yatra preparations by July 1. Steps regarding yatra will be taken as per Nainital High Court's directions: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal (ANI)
16 June 2021, 09:36 AM
Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning, some parts of the city face waterlogging. Visuals from Hindmata.
16 June 2021, 09:35 AM
Light spell of rain hits parts of Karnataka this morning; visuals from Hubli area.
