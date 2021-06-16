LIVE: Heavy showers received in Mumbai, waterlogging reported in some parts

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Since the arrival of Monsoon last week in Maharashtra, Mumbai has been receiving heavy showers which has led to incidents of water logging across the city. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - 09:41
Comments |
File Photo

Monsoon has arrived in some parts of the country, while many states still await its arrival. Since its arrival last week in Maharashtra, Mumbai has been receiving heavy showers which has led to incidents of water logging across the city. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech'. Other prominent speakers include French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others will also participate in the event. The fifth edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan will address a press conference today. Paswan’s uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras removed him from the post of national president on Tuesday. On the other hand, Paswan at the national executive meeting of the organization expelled five rebel MPs from the party. 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Delhi amid the political tussle in the state. He is likely to raise the issue of violence in the state. 

16 June 2021, 09:41 AM

India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 1,07,628 discharges and 2542 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on June 16. 

Total cases: 2,96,33,105

Total discharges: 2,83,88,100

Death toll: 3,79,573

Active cases: 8,65,432

Total Vaccination: 26,19,72,014 (28,00,458 in last 24 hrs) (ANI)
 

16 June 2021, 09:40 AM

In view of the reduction in COVID cases, Uttarakhand govt has directed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board to complete yatra preparations by July 1. Steps regarding yatra will be taken as per Nainital High Court's directions: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal (ANI) 

16 June 2021, 09:36 AM

Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning, some parts of the city face waterlogging. Visuals from Hindmata.

16 June 2021, 09:35 AM

Light spell of rain hits parts of Karnataka this morning; visuals from Hubli area. 

