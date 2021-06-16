LIVE: Heavy showers received in Mumbai, waterlogging reported in some parts

Monsoon has arrived in some parts of the country, while many states still await its arrival. Since its arrival last week in Maharashtra, Mumbai has been receiving heavy showers which has led to incidents of water logging across the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech'. Other prominent speakers include French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others will also participate in the event. The fifth edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan will address a press conference today. Paswan’s uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras removed him from the post of national president on Tuesday. On the other hand, Paswan at the national executive meeting of the organization expelled five rebel MPs from the party.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Delhi amid the political tussle in the state. He is likely to raise the issue of violence in the state.

