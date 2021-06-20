LIVE: PDP to hold meeting to discuss Centre's invite to political parties in J&K talks

20 June 2021, 09:55 AM
We've received out first confirmed case of green fungus. Patient had recovered from COVID, he is under observation, can't say stable though. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed: Dr Paramvir Singh, Dist Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar
Punjab | We've received out first confirmed case of green fungus. Patient had recovered from COVID, he is under observation, can't say stable though. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed: Dr Paramvir Singh, Dist Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar(19.06) pic.twitter.com/7QxvoJFYw3
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
20 June 2021, 09:55 AM
Thunderstorm with light-moderate rain over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikandra Rao, Etah during next 2 hrs: IMD
20 June 2021, 09:54 AM
India reports 58,419 new COVID-19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 discharges and 1576 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry data on Sunday (June 20).
Total cases: 2,98,81,965
Total discharges: 2,87,66,009
Death toll: 3,86,713
Active cases: 7,29,243
Vaccination: 27,66,93,572 (ANI)
20 June 2021, 09:51 AM
Water level of Sharda Barrage rises due to heavy rainfall, red alert issued. "The water level is below the danger mark. We're monitoring the rising water levels. It can affect two districts of Uttrakhand & 10 districts of UP," said an official of Sharda Barrage
Uttarakhand: Water level of Sharda Barrage rises due to heavy rainfall, red alert issued
"The water level is below the danger mark. We're monitoring the rising water levels. It can affect two districts of Uttrakhand & 10 districts of UP," said an official of Sharda Barrage pic.twitter.com/4pBpZE0qqj
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021