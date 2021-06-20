LIVE: PDP to hold meeting to discuss Centre's invite to political parties in J&K talks

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 20, 2021 - 09:55
The PDP will hold a meeting on Sunday (June 20) to discuss the invitation of the Centre to regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for talks, party president Mehbooba Mufti informed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting with all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of the Centre's initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory. 

20 June 2021, 09:55 AM

We've received out first confirmed case of green fungus. Patient had recovered from COVID, he is under observation, can't say stable though. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed: Dr Paramvir Singh, Dist Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar 

20 June 2021, 09:55 AM

Thunderstorm with light-moderate rain over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikandra Rao, Etah during next 2 hrs: IMD 

20 June 2021, 09:54 AM

India reports 58,419 new COVID-19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 discharges and 1576 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry data on Sunday (June 20). 

Total cases: 2,98,81,965

Total discharges: 2,87,66,009

Death toll: 3,86,713

Active cases: 7,29,243

Vaccination: 27,66,93,572 (ANI)

20 June 2021, 09:51 AM

Water level of Sharda Barrage rises due to heavy rainfall, red alert issued. "The water level is below the danger mark. We're monitoring the rising water levels. It can affect two districts of Uttrakhand & 10 districts of UP," said an official of Sharda Barrage 

