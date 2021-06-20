LIVE: PDP to hold meeting to discuss Centre's invite to political parties in J&K talks

The PDP will hold a meeting on Sunday (June 20) to discuss the invitation of the Centre to regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for talks, party president Mehbooba Mufti informed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting with all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of the Centre's initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory.

The feud in LJP between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras has deepened. Chirag Paswan has called for a national executive meeting in Delhi today. The party has over 90 sanctioned members in the national executive and barely nine of them were present in the meeting in Patna on Thursday in which Paras was elected as its president in his place, Paswan said.

IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours. "Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period,” the IMD said.

