LIVE: BJP to participate in COVID-19 relief activities to celebrate Modi govt’s 7th anniversary

To mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, BJP National President JP Nadda will address the ‘Sewa hi Sangathan’ program via video conferencing. All BJP leaders, from the booth level to Union ministers, will participate in the COVID-19 prevention and relief activities to be organised in one lakh villages. The BJP has decided not to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 30, 2021 - 10:02
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Several states including Delhi, Kerala extended the lockdown-like curbs imposed in order to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. With more relaxations in place, these restrictions will remain in place for now. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a state cabinet meet with his ministers today to decide on the extension of state-wide COVID-induced lockdown to curb the spread of infection in the state. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

30 May 2021, 10:02 AM

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation in 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am today. 

30 May 2021, 09:44 AM

India reports 1,65,553 new #COVID19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges and 3,460 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. 

Total cases: 2,78,94,800

Total discharges: 2,54,54,320

Death toll: 3,25,972

Active cases: 21,14,508

Total vaccination: 21,20,66,614 (ANI input)

30 May 2021, 09:18 AM

"Beneficiaries may apply for Final/Provisional certificate based upon their current vaccination status by uploading the relevant documents supporting the same," directed Kerala government regarding COVID-19 vaccination and issuance of its certificate for persons travelling abroad. 

30 May 2021, 09:16 AM

Another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used in black fungus treatment, reached India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far: Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu 

30 May 2021, 09:15 AM

Private hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccination package, must be stopped immediately: Centre (ANI input)

