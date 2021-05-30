LIVE: BJP to participate in COVID-19 relief activities to celebrate Modi govt’s 7th anniversary

To mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, BJP National President JP Nadda will address the ‘Sewa hi Sangathan’ program via video conferencing. All BJP leaders, from the booth level to Union ministers, will participate in the COVID-19 prevention and relief activities to be organised in one lakh villages. The BJP has decided not to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several states including Delhi, Kerala extended the lockdown-like curbs imposed in order to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. With more relaxations in place, these restrictions will remain in place for now.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a state cabinet meet with his ministers today to decide on the extension of state-wide COVID-induced lockdown to curb the spread of infection in the state.

