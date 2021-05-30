LIVE: BJP to participate in COVID-19 relief activities to celebrate Modi govt’s 7th anniversary

30 May 2021, 10:02 AM
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation in 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am today.
30 May 2021, 09:44 AM
India reports 1,65,553 new #COVID19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges and 3,460 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,78,94,800
Total discharges: 2,54,54,320
Death toll: 3,25,972
Active cases: 21,14,508
Total vaccination: 21,20,66,614 (ANI input)
30 May 2021, 09:18 AM
"Beneficiaries may apply for Final/Provisional certificate based upon their current vaccination status by uploading the relevant documents supporting the same," directed Kerala government regarding COVID-19 vaccination and issuance of its certificate for persons travelling abroad.
Beneficiaries yet to complete 84 days after Covishield's 1st dose, but need vaccination schedule completion for travelling abroad may apply for priority vaccination on eHealth portal with documents for travelling & get vaccinated at 4-6 weeks interval after 1st dose: Kerala govt
30 May 2021, 09:16 AM
Another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used in black fungus treatment, reached India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far: Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used in black fungus treatment, reaches India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far: Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu pic.twitter.com/F2vceI4MIl
30 May 2021, 09:15 AM
Private hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccination package, must be stopped immediately: Centre (ANI input)