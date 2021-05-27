LIVE: Cyclone Yaas weakens into deep depression

Cyclone Yaas weakened into a deep depression on Thursday (May 27). “The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of the 26th May over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. Likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday (May 27) will hear the Narada Scam case at 11 am. In its order recently on May 21, the High Court had allowed four TMC leaders, including two sitting ministers, accused in the Narada case, to be granted bail, and to be kept under house arrest.

The four politicians of West Bengal accused in the case are two sitting ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led government -- Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee -- and TMC legislators -- Madan Mitra and former MLA Sovan Chatterjee

Dr. Reddy’s Lab will issue the second batch of 10,000 sachets of DRDO-developed 2DG drug today. “The drug would be available commercially now,” DRDO officials said.

The public interest litigation filed in Uttar Pradesh related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be heard today.

