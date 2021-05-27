हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Cyclone Yaas weakens into deep depression

Cyclone Yaas is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours, IMD said. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 27, 2021 - 11:15
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Cyclone Yaas weakened into a deep depression on Thursday (May 27). “The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of the 26th May over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. Likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted. 

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday (May 27) will hear the Narada Scam case at 11 am. In its order recently on May 21, the High Court had allowed four TMC leaders, including two sitting ministers, accused in the Narada case, to be granted bail, and to be kept under house arrest.

The four politicians of West Bengal accused in the case are two sitting ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led government -- Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee -- and TMC legislators -- Madan Mitra and former MLA Sovan Chatterjee 

Dr. Reddy’s Lab will issue the second batch of 10,000 sachets of DRDO-developed 2DG drug today. “The drug would be available commercially now,” DRDO officials said. 

The public interest litigation filed in Uttar Pradesh related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be heard today. 

Live TV

 

 

27 May 2021, 11:15 AM

Jharkhand's Ranchi receives heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Yaas. IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.

27 May 2021, 10:05 AM

In phone call with PM Narendra Modi, Pres Emmanuel Macron highlighted that France would continue to stand by India to fight the pandemic together, with more support underway. The two leaders discussed how to bolster multilateral action against virus: Ambassador of France to India 

27 May 2021, 10:04 AM

We have made 201 relief camps and evacuated 596 people. Evacuation is underway. One NDRF team is placed in Kumardungi. Cyclone Yaas will pass from Kumardungi, Manjhari, Chakradharpur and Chaibasa. Our all blocks are on red alert: District Collector, West Singhbhum told ANI.  

27 May 2021, 10:03 AM

Delhi High Court likely to hear today petition moved by Sushil Kumar's mother seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from sensational reporting in case against wrestler Sushil Kumar (ANI input)

27 May 2021, 10:02 AM

India reports 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases, 2,83,135 discharges and 3,847 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry data. 

 

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Mehul Choksi arrested in Dominica