LIVE: Cyclone Yaas weakens into deep depression

27 May 2021, 11:15 AM
Jharkhand's Ranchi receives heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Yaas. IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.
#WATCH | Jharkhand: Ranchi receives heavy rainfall due to #CycloneYaas
IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today pic.twitter.com/JA17dsOJN9
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
27 May 2021, 10:05 AM
In phone call with PM Narendra Modi, Pres Emmanuel Macron highlighted that France would continue to stand by India to fight the pandemic together, with more support underway. The two leaders discussed how to bolster multilateral action against virus: Ambassador of France to India
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
27 May 2021, 10:04 AM
We have made 201 relief camps and evacuated 596 people. Evacuation is underway. One NDRF team is placed in Kumardungi. Cyclone Yaas will pass from Kumardungi, Manjhari, Chakradharpur and Chaibasa. Our all blocks are on red alert: District Collector, West Singhbhum told ANI.
Jharkhand | We have made 201 relief camps & evacuated 596 people. Evacuation is underway. One NDRF team is placed in Kumardungi. #CycloneYaas will pass from Kumardungi, Manjhari, Chakradharpur & Chaibasa. Our all blocks are on red alert: District Collector, West Singhbhum (26.05) pic.twitter.com/yN1YwaJbqB
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
27 May 2021, 10:03 AM
Delhi High Court likely to hear today petition moved by Sushil Kumar's mother seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from sensational reporting in case against wrestler Sushil Kumar (ANI input)
27 May 2021, 10:02 AM
India reports 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases, 2,83,135 discharges and 3,847 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry data.
India reports 2,11,298 new #COVID19 cases, 2,83,135 discharges & 3,847 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,73,69,093
Total discharges: 2,46,33,951
Death toll: 3,15,235
Active cases: 24,19,907
Total vaccination: 20,26,95,874 pic.twitter.com/C7OxNW18fA
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021