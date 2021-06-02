LIVE: PM Modi wishes Telangana on Formation Day, says ‘praying for good health, well-being of people’

A court in Dominica will hear a case on the deportation of Mehul Choksi on Wednesday (June 2). India has sent a team of multi-agency officials led by a CBI DIG to Dominica to bring back absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi back. Choksi who went mysteriously missing from Antigua was found in Dominica where he has been in the police custody since.

The petition of actress Juhi Chawla will be heard today. She filed a suit against the implementation of the 5th-generation (5G) wireless network in Delhi High Court. Chawla, who is also an environmental activist, said, "we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

Preparing for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will likely affect children, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said that new guidelines will be released soon.

