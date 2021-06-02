LIVE: PM Modi wishes Telangana on Formation Day, says ‘praying for good health, well-being of people’

2 June 2021, 11:28 AM
No Government servant, who has worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation shall make any publication after retirement without prior clearance from the head of organisation: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (ANI input)
2 June 2021, 11:25 AM
Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to provide vaccine free of cost time within time bound (ANI input)
2 June 2021, 10:15 AM
India reports 1,32,788 new COVID-19 cases, 2,31,456 discharges and 3,207 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,83,07,832
Total discharges: 2,61,79,085
Death toll: 3,35,102
Active cases: 17,93,645
Total vaccination: 21,85,46,667 (ANI input)
2 June 2021, 09:11 AM
Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19.
2 June 2021, 09:10 AM
"Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
2 June 2021, 09:08 AM
Some officials from India arrived in Dominica via business jet on Friday of last week and yesterday some more officials arrived. They'll be helping with the case in the court tomorrow: Lennox Linton, Leader of the Opposition, Dominica House of Assembly.
He added, "I think it was the Antigua PM who said these Indian officials who've come in recent days will be presenting or providing evidence to govt team here, that Choksi is fugitive from justice...overall team of 8 officials from India."
2 June 2021, 09:06 AM
As per Interpol Red Corner Notice, Dominica can deport Mehul Choksi at any time as he has no legal rights there. But, if Dominican court found that Choksi was kidnapped & forcibly taken to Dominica, he'd be deported to Antigua as his country of origin: AP Singh, ex-CBI Director (ANI input)