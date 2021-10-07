हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: UP Governor appoints single-member Commission of Enquiry to probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The single-member Commission constituted to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths have to complete the enquiry within a period of two months. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 7, 2021 - 11:03
Comments |
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Governor on Thursday (October 7) constituted a single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri to probe the deaths of eight people killed during the violence in the district on Sunday. 

The Supreme Court will hear the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Thursday. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli will hear the matter. 

Around eight people died including four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday (October 3). The incident triggered a major political row after the alleged involvement of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand for inaugurating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India. PM Modi said that the oxygen plants are "vital healthcare infrastructure”. 

Modi also completed 20 years of service in the public office today. To celebrate the occasion, the ruling BJP has planned several day-long events across the country.

The festival of Navratri celebrated by Hindus across the nation began today. PM Modi greeted people at the beginning of the nine-day-long festival of Navratri. “May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, the PM tweeted. 

In other news, at least 20 people were killed and 300 others injured after an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southern Pakistan in the morning. According to an ANI report, the injured, which include women and children, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital of Balochistan. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates! 

Live TV

7 October 2021, 11:03 AM

He (PM Modi) launched many schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjala Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Saaman Nidhi Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana and many more to uplift the poor. Through many schemes, the role of middlemen was eliminated, putting an end to corruption: BJP President JP Nadda 

7 October 2021, 10:27 AM

I extend heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on completing 20 years as the head of Government today. As a ‘Pradhan Sevak’, he has made India a global power. He also gave the mantra of 'Sewa hi sangathan' for our party: BJP President JP Nadda 

7 October 2021, 10:12 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various States to be held on 30th October 

Kargil war veteran Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd) given ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh by BJP. He was commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers which was part of successful operation to capture Tiger Hill in 1999.

7 October 2021, 10:10 AM

More than 93.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Over 64 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India (ANI)

7 October 2021, 10:09 AM

9 people killed, 27 injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki. The injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre, says DM Barabanki. 

7 October 2021, 10:05 AM

A single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri constituted to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The single-member Commission constituted to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths to complete the enquiry within a period of two months.

