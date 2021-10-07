LIVE: UP Governor appoints single-member Commission of Enquiry to probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence

7 October 2021, 11:03 AM
He (PM Modi) launched many schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjala Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Saaman Nidhi Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana and many more to uplift the poor. Through many schemes, the role of middlemen was eliminated, putting an end to corruption: BJP President JP Nadda
7 October 2021, 10:27 AM
I extend heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on completing 20 years as the head of Government today. As a ‘Pradhan Sevak’, he has made India a global power. He also gave the mantra of 'Sewa hi sangathan' for our party: BJP President JP Nadda
7 October 2021, 10:12 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various States to be held on 30th October
Kargil war veteran Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd) given ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh by BJP. He was commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers which was part of successful operation to capture Tiger Hill in 1999.
7 October 2021, 10:10 AM
More than 93.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Over 64 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India (ANI)
7 October 2021, 10:09 AM
9 people killed, 27 injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki. The injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre, says DM Barabanki.
9 people killed, 27 injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki. The injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre, says DM Barabanki. pic.twitter.com/WqaMlPyBEv
7 October 2021, 10:05 AM
A single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri constituted to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
The single-member Commission constituted to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths to complete the enquiry within a period of two months .
