LIVE: UP Governor appoints single-member Commission of Enquiry to probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Uttar Pradesh Governor on Thursday (October 7) constituted a single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri to probe the deaths of eight people killed during the violence in the district on Sunday.

The Supreme Court will hear the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Thursday. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli will hear the matter.

Around eight people died including four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday (October 3). The incident triggered a major political row after the alleged involvement of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand for inaugurating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India. PM Modi said that the oxygen plants are "vital healthcare infrastructure”.

Modi also completed 20 years of service in the public office today. To celebrate the occasion, the ruling BJP has planned several day-long events across the country.

The festival of Navratri celebrated by Hindus across the nation began today. PM Modi greeted people at the beginning of the nine-day-long festival of Navratri. “May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, the PM tweeted.

In other news, at least 20 people were killed and 300 others injured after an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southern Pakistan in the morning. According to an ANI report, the injured, which include women and children, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital of Balochistan.

