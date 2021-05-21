LIVE: PM Modi to interact with frontline healthcare workers in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 21) will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers to review the working of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. He will also discuss efforts to tackle the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in his Lok Sabha constituency through video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to chair a meeting with Health Ministers of various states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal, Puducherry and LG’s and administrators of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep today. He will review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive.

The Congress will observe the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi today as the day of "Seva and Sadbhavna" for people battling COVID-19. On May 21, 30 years ago, former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during a political campaign.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit cyclone-affected Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today. He will hold a review meeting with the local administration to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

