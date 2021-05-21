LIVE: PM Modi to interact with frontline healthcare workers in Varanasi today

21 May 2021, 10:45 AM
Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today. So far we've received 1,24,20,510 doses including 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid and 11,66,280 Covaxin) from GoI and 10,94,170 (9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,170 Covaxin) from state procurement: Karnataka Health Minister (ANI input)
21 May 2021, 10:28 AM
Union Health Ministry lists some of innovations and best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management
Union Health Ministry lists some of innovations & best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management pic.twitter.com/2Y3Z0IQSJu
— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
21 May 2021, 10:27 AM
Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan to chair a meeting on COVID19 situation & vaccination progress with Health Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry&LG's/Administrator of A&N Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, J&K, Ladakh & Lakshadweep (ANI input)
21 May 2021, 09:35 AM
India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges and 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,60,31,991 Total discharges: 2,27,12,735 Death toll: 2,91,331 Active cases: 30,27,925 Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503 (ANI input)
21 May 2021, 09:25 AM
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi most places of & NCR, in parts of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (ANI input)