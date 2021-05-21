हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to interact with frontline healthcare workers in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 21) will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers to review the working of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. He will also discuss efforts to tackle the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in his Lok Sabha constituency through video conferencing. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 21, 2021 - 10:45
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to chair a meeting with Health Ministers of various states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal, Puducherry and LG’s and administrators of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep today. He will review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive. 

The Congress will observe the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi today as the day of "Seva and Sadbhavna" for people battling COVID-19. On May 21, 30 years ago, former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during a political campaign. 

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit cyclone-affected Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today. He will hold a review meeting with the local administration to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. 

21 May 2021, 10:45 AM

Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today. So far we've received 1,24,20,510 doses including 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid and 11,66,280 Covaxin) from GoI and 10,94,170 (9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,170 Covaxin) from state procurement: Karnataka Health Minister (ANI input)
 

21 May 2021, 10:28 AM

Union Health Ministry lists some of innovations and  best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management

 

 

21 May 2021, 10:27 AM

Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan to chair a meeting on COVID19 situation & vaccination progress with Health Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry&LG's/Administrator of A&N Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, J&K, Ladakh & Lakshadweep (ANI input)

21 May 2021, 09:35 AM

India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges and 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,60,31,991 Total discharges: 2,27,12,735 Death toll: 2,91,331 Active cases: 30,27,925 Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503 (ANI input)
 

21 May 2021, 09:25 AM

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi most places of & NCR, in parts of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (ANI input)

