22 April 2022, 11:19 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal where he will be attending public programmes. He was greeted by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.
Madhya Pradesh | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal where he will be attending public programmes. He was greeted by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others pic.twitter.com/Ha2VmPXw0Q
22 April 2022, 11:17 AM
New Delhi: An incident of gun firing took place at Rohini court. According to preliminary information, police personnel who was deployed at the court had opened fire. No injuries were reported, Delhi Police said.
"Around 0940 hrs a quarrel took place between 2 advocates and a public person, and during scuffle they entered Gate no 8 of Rohini court. A NAP constable deployed at there intervened and a shot got fired on the ground. Two persons injured due to concrete projectiles as a result of fire," Delhi Police added.
Delhi | Shots fired at Rohini court today
Police say police personnel deployed at the court premises had opened fire; No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/O1ruwubQ5f
22 April 2022, 10:56 AM
Sunjwan encounter: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said a major fidayeen (suicide) attack in Jammu has been averted with the elimination of the two heavily armed terrorists.
22 April 2022, 10:56 AM
Sunjwan encounter:
J&K | Two terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu's Sunjwan area earlier today
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/3fgYs9y5dQ
22 April 2022, 10:10 AM
Sunjwan encounter:
#UPDATE | J&K: Till now 2 terrorists have been killed, 2 AK-47 rifles, arms & ammunition, satellite phones & some documents were recovered. It seems like they were 'Fidayeen' attackers. Operation is underway: Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu zone pic.twitter.com/Ggt5G6wTTl
22 April 2022, 10:09 AM
Baramulla encounter:
Jammu and Kashmir | Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started yesterday (April 21) between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla area
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/h9whxy8eBy
22 April 2022, 10:08 AM
Sunjwan encounter: The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district. Authorities suspended classes in all private and government schools in the vicinity and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure besides suspending the mobile internet services, the officials said.
22 April 2022, 10:07 AM
Sunjwan encounter: Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a CISF bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said. Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, they said.
22 April 2022, 10:07 AM
Baramulla encounter: The total number of militants killed so far in the operation, which began in the early hours of Thursday, has risen to four, official said. Three militants were killed in the operation in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir on Thursday, he added.
22 April 2022, 10:06 AM
Baramulla encounter: Another militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said, taking the toll to four in the over 24-hour-long operation.