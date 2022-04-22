हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: 2 Terrorists killed, 1 security personnel dead in Jammu encounter ahead of PM Modi's visit

Two fierce gun battle are underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 22, 2022 - 11:19
Comments |
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a CISF bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday (April 22, 2022), officials said. Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, they said.

In another encounter, one more militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district today, police said, taking the toll to four in the over 24-hour-long operation. Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, one of the longest-surviving militants in the Valley, was gunned down in the operation on Thursday.

In other updates, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today. Boris Johnson is likely to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India`s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

22 April 2022, 11:19 AM

Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal where he will be attending public programmes. He was greeted by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others. 

22 April 2022, 11:17 AM

New Delhi: An incident of gun firing took place at Rohini court. According to preliminary information, police personnel who was deployed at the court had opened fire. No injuries were reported, Delhi Police said. 

"Around 0940 hrs a quarrel took place between 2 advocates and a public person, and during scuffle they entered Gate no 8 of Rohini court. A NAP constable deployed at there intervened and a shot got fired on the ground. Two persons injured due to concrete projectiles as a result of fire," Delhi Police added. 

22 April 2022, 10:56 AM

Sunjwan encounter: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said a major fidayeen (suicide) attack in Jammu has been averted with the elimination of the two heavily armed terrorists.

22 April 2022, 10:56 AM

Sunjwan encounter:

22 April 2022, 10:10 AM

Sunjwan encounter:

22 April 2022, 10:09 AM

​Baramulla encounter:

22 April 2022, 10:08 AM

Sunjwan encounter: The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district. Authorities suspended classes in all private and government schools in the vicinity and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure besides suspending the mobile internet services, the officials said.

22 April 2022, 10:07 AM

Sunjwan encounter: Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a CISF bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said. Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, they said.

 

22 April 2022, 10:07 AM

​Baramulla encounter: The total number of militants killed so far in the operation, which began in the early hours of Thursday, has risen to four, official said. Three militants were killed in the operation in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir on Thursday, he added.

 

22 April 2022, 10:06 AM

Baramulla encounter: Another militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said, taking the toll to four in the over 24-hour-long operation.

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Terrorist attack on CISF bus in Jammu