New Delhi: Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a CISF bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday (April 22, 2022), officials said. Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, they said.

In another encounter, one more militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district today, police said, taking the toll to four in the over 24-hour-long operation. Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, one of the longest-surviving militants in the Valley, was gunned down in the operation on Thursday.

In other updates, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today. Boris Johnson is likely to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India`s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar.

