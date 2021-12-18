LIVE: India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

18 December 2021, 11:56 AM Today, India successfully testfired the Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore: Government Officials Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms.

18 December 2021, 11:55 AM After Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash the VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the enquiry. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it: IAF Chief VR Chaudhari

18 December 2021, 11:54 AM Politics has become polluted. There's a need to change it. Policymakers promoting capitalism, policies are being framed to favour capitalists. Nothing is done for common man, the poor. So, we're launching our new party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni Politics has become polluted. There's a need to change it. Policymakers promoting capitalism, policies are being framed to favour capitalists. Nothing is done for common man, the poor. So, we're launching our new party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni pic.twitter.com/UfrESwibzx — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

18 December 2021, 11:54 AM Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin meets External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in Delhi. Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin meets External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in Delhi. Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on an official visit to India. He will attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/LxuBwSabzI — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

18 December 2021, 11:38 AM PM will inaugurate multiple development projects incl the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa Dist Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport & Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao: PMO PM will inaugurate multiple development projects incl the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa Dist Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport & Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao: PMO pic.twitter.com/l6uTaH3LaU — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

18 December 2021, 11:38 AM The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `very poor` category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 319 on Saturday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 123 in the `very poor` and 204 in the `poor` category respectively.

18 December 2021, 11:38 AM The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the force said on Saturday. The Chinese-made drone was downed on Friday around 11:10 PM near the Wan border post in the Ferozepur sector.

18 December 2021, 10:52 AM Himachal Pradesh: Parts of the state are covered in a blanket of snow as the region continues to receive snowfall. Himachal Pradesh: Parts of the state are covered in a blanket of snow as the region continues to receive snowfall. Visuals from Narkanda (pics 1-3) and Mandhol village (pic 4) in Shimla district. pic.twitter.com/S9SuW3wjRs — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

18 December 2021, 10:52 AM Schools reopen in Delhi from today for students of Class 6 & above

Studies were hampered when schools were closed. There should be a permanent solution for pollution. I'm excited to attend offline classes after a long time: Samir, a student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya,Sadiq Nagar pic.twitter.com/YoApbmZ40w — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

18 December 2021, 10:52 AM Fog engulfs Moradabad city amid cold waves. Since yesterday, cold wind is blowing and it has become extremely cold. Visibility is very low in the mornings and it gets difficult to drive. People are comforting themselves sitting near the fire: A mini truck driver pic.twitter.com/GQCecWXqIe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021

18 December 2021, 10:50 AM Closing of schools across the world should be the last resort in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant, outgoing Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. "Nationwide school closures should be avoided whenever possible," Xinhua news agency quoted Fore as saying in a statement on Friday. "When Covid-19 community transmission increases and stringent public health measures become a necessity, schools must be the last places to close and the first to re-open. Another wave of widespread school closures would be disastrous for children... The evidence is clear: Prolonged, nationwide school closures; limited resources for students, teachers and parents; and lack of access to remote learning have wiped out decades of progress in education and rendered childhood unrecognizable," the Unicef head added.

18 December 2021, 10:49 AM Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and shallow fog has been predicted during the day, it said. The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

18 December 2021, 10:49 AM The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said. The experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the state, district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, said.

18 December 2021, 10:49 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on December 19 to attend 60 years of Goa`s independence celebration, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. "PM Modi has been invited to the program to celebrate 60 years of Goa`s independence. He will reach Azad Maidan at around 2 pm. This will be followed by the Prime Minister`s program at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at 3 pm," said Sawant.