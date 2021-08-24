LIVE: SDRF rescue over 200 people trapped in landslide in Uttarakhand

24 August 2021, 09:04 AM
I'm worried for women who'll be stuck inside houses & they're not going to be given their basic rights like going out on road,they've to have a male with them & they can't go to school. If Afghanistan is left in hands of Taliban, there's no future for Afghan women: Aryana Sayeed.
24 August 2021, 09:03 AM
I feel great that I’m out of country right now but my heart goes out to millions of people left behind in Afghanistan, especially women. What they went through 20 yrs ago was unbelievable &now we're back to the same point where we were: Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI.
24 August 2021, 09:03 AM
Maharashtra: FIR registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against CM Uddhav Thackeray. FIR registered u/s 153 and 505 of IPC.
24 August 2021, 09:02 AM
Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an Indian Air Force aircraft: MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi.
24 August 2021, 09:02 AM
Kathmandu: People celebrate the Gai Jatra (Cow) festival to give salvation to the souls of their departed loved ones in Taleju Bhawani Temple, Nepal.
Kathmandu: People celebrate the Gai Jatra (Cow) festival to give salvation to the souls of their departed loved ones in Taleju Bhawani Temple, Nepal.
24 August 2021, 09:01 AM
Uttarakhand: A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued over 200 people after they got trapped in the Tamas area near Raini village in Chamoli district due to a landslide yesterday.
24 August 2021, 09:00 AM
"Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 48,000 people. Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 53,000 people," the White House tweeted.
24 August 2021, 08:59 AM
A total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul, #Afghanistan today. 15 US military flights carried approximately 6,660 evacuees, and 34 coalition flights carried 4,300 people: White House