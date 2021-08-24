LIVE: SDRF rescue over 200 people trapped in landslide in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued over 200 people after they got trapped in the Tamas area near Raini village in Chamoli district due to a landslide on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days from August 24 to August 28, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In another update, the government advisory committee National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) has said that children above the age of 12 with comorbidities will be given priority for vaccination.

Two terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were eliminated by Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter in Srinagar.

Stay tuned with Zee news for the latest updates!

Live TV