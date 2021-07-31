LIVE: Change people's negative perception of police, says PM Modi to IPS probationers

31 July 2021, 12:07 PM
12th round of Corps Commander level talks between India & China started today at 10:30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. India & China discussing disengagement of troops from friction points incl Gogra Heights & Hot Springs area: Indian Army sources
31 July 2021, 12:06 PM
Assam: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee accepted Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain's resignation, earlier today.
31 July 2021, 12:02 PM
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in J-K''s Pulwama; AK, M4 rifles recovered.