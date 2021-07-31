हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Change people's negative perception of police, says PM Modi to IPS probationers

While interacting with them, PM Modi urged IPS probationers to keep national interest in mind and have a national perspective while taking decisions when they are in the field.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 31, 2021 - 12:56
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told Indian Police Service probationers that the spirit of 'Nation First, Always First' should be reflected in every action of theirs and they should also work towards changing the negative perception of the force among people.

The anti-terror agency took over the probe on Thursday and re-registered the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed it over the investigation of the matter.

With close to a lakh new Covid cases in the past five days and no sight of any slowing down in the test positivity rate (TPR), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lost his cool at a review meeting of COVID-19 experts and asked them to rework strategies, as the people partly locked up in homes for the past 83 days have started grumbling, news agency ANI reported.

Live TV

 

31 July 2021, 12:07 PM

12th round of Corps Commander level talks between India & China started today at 10:30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. India & China discussing disengagement of troops from friction points incl Gogra Heights & Hot Springs area: Indian Army sources

31 July 2021, 12:06 PM

Assam: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee accepted Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain's resignation, earlier today.

31 July 2021, 12:02 PM

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in J-K''s Pulwama; AK, M4 rifles recovered.

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Big success for Delhi Police, gangster Kala Jatheri arrested