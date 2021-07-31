LIVE: Change people's negative perception of police, says PM Modi to IPS probationers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told Indian Police Service probationers that the spirit of 'Nation First, Always First' should be reflected in every action of theirs and they should also work towards changing the negative perception of the force among people.

The anti-terror agency took over the probe on Thursday and re-registered the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed it over the investigation of the matter.

With close to a lakh new Covid cases in the past five days and no sight of any slowing down in the test positivity rate (TPR), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lost his cool at a review meeting of COVID-19 experts and asked them to rework strategies, as the people partly locked up in homes for the past 83 days have started grumbling, news agency ANI reported.

Live TV