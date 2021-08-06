LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs

6 August 2021, 11:41 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker urges Opposition MPs to not disrupt House proceedings, adjourns the House till 12 noon.
6 August 2021, 11:41 AM
BJP workers stage protest at Churchgate over resumption of local train services in Mumbai City; several held. This is govt's dictatorship through police, but our protest is for the common man. The state doesn't let us protest, nor does it resume services: Pravin Darekar, BJP.
6 August 2021, 11:41 AM
Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'
6 August 2021, 11:40 AM
Congress appoints K Muraleedharan as the chairman of Campaign Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.