LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs

 Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Pegasus report, an issue among others that has led to repeated adjournments of both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 6, 2021 - 11:41
New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Pegasus report, an issue among others that has led to repeated adjournments of both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders met on Friday (August 6) to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.

In a major boost for Delhi Metro, a small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated on Friday, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

6 August 2021, 11:41 AM

Lok Sabha Speaker urges Opposition MPs to not disrupt House proceedings, adjourns the House till 12 noon.

6 August 2021, 11:41 AM

BJP workers stage protest at Churchgate over resumption of local train services in Mumbai City; several held. This is govt's dictatorship through police, but our protest is for the common man. The state doesn't let us protest, nor does it resume services: Pravin Darekar, BJP.

6 August 2021, 11:41 AM

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'

6 August 2021, 11:40 AM

Congress appoints K Muraleedharan as the chairman of Campaign Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

