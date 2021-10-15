LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Bhoomi Poojan of Surat boys’ hostel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the `bhoomi poojan` ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys` Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday (October 15). He will also deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Ahead of the address, he performed `Shastra Pooja` at RSS headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago today. Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, an official told PTI. The home minister will attend a cultural programme as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

