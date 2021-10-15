LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Bhoomi Poojan of Surat boys’ hostel

15 October 2021, 12:06 PM
An empty goods train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj (in UP) division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section. Restoration work is underway: North Central Railway
24 wagons were derailed due to which both the up and down lines are disrupted. The restoration work is underway and we'll try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur: Mohit Chandra, DRM Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway pic.twitter.com/WKwAq9hqyG
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
All passenger trains (MEMU/DEMU) in Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla are cancelled on 15.10.21. Traffic is disrupted on the up and down lines: North Central Railway (ANI)
15 October 2021, 12:05 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs 'Shashtra Pujan at DRDO campus, Delhi, to mark Vijayadashmi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs 'Shashtra Pujan at DRDO campus, Delhi, to mark #vijaydashmi pic.twitter.com/2hfYqnSrzb
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:43 AM
There was a time when Gujarat had a shortage of quality education and teachers...Dropout rate in girls was a challenge due to various reasons and one such was lack of washroom facilities. With various schemes today dropout rate has declined, there are washrooms for girls: PM Modi
There was a time when Gujarat had a shortage of quality education and teachers...Dropout rate in girls was a challenge due to various reasons and one such was lack of washroom facilities. With various schemes today dropout rate has declined, there are washrooms for girls: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Nrs33WkrV2
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:34 AM
With this initiative in the field of education, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj will give a new direction to the youth & help them fulfil their dreams. I've been told that hostel construction of both phases will be completed by 2024: PM Modi at 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Boys' Hostel Phase-1
With this initiative in the field of education, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj will give a new direction to the youth & help them fulfil their dreams. I've been told that hostel construction of both phases will be completed by 2024: PM Modi at 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Boys' Hostel Phase-1 pic.twitter.com/epDegb4UGs
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:20 AM
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), via video conferencing. The hostel is being constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), via video conferencing. The hostel is being constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat pic.twitter.com/cOYH2epLoM
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:11 AM
President of India has empowered LG of Ladakh to exercise powers & discharge functions of the State Govt under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 within the Union territory: Union Home Ministry notified on Thursday (ANI)
15 October 2021, 11:08 AM
PM Modi tweeted on Vijaya Dashami:
विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएं।
Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:05 AM
PM Narendra Modi remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as 'Missile Man', on his 90th birth anniversary, tweeted, "He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."
PM Narendra Modi remembers former President Dr #APJAbdulKalam, also known as 'Missile Man', on his 90th birth anniversary, tweets, "He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen." pic.twitter.com/WKBZMxjon7
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:04 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/ZsjDmx1483
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
15 October 2021, 11:02 AM
India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.14 crores (97,14,38,553) as per provisional reports till 7 am today: Ministry of Health