हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Bhoomi Poojan of Surat boys’ hostel

PM Modi said Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj will give a new direction to the youth. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 15, 2021 - 12:07
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the `bhoomi poojan` ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys` Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the event. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday (October 15). He will also deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion. 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Ahead of the address, he performed `Shastra Pooja` at RSS headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago today. Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, an official told PTI. The home minister will attend a cultural programme as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

Live TV

 

 

15 October 2021, 12:06 PM

An empty goods train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj (in UP) division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section. Restoration work is underway: North Central Railway 

All passenger trains (MEMU/DEMU) in Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla are cancelled on 15.10.21. Traffic is disrupted on the up and down lines: North Central Railway (ANI)

15 October 2021, 12:05 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs 'Shashtra Pujan at DRDO campus, Delhi, to mark Vijayadashmi. 

 

15 October 2021, 11:43 AM

There was a time when Gujarat had a shortage of quality education and teachers...Dropout rate in girls was a challenge due to various reasons and one such was lack of washroom facilities. With various schemes today dropout rate has declined, there are washrooms for girls: PM Modi 

15 October 2021, 11:34 AM

With this initiative in the field of education, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj will give a new direction to the youth & help them fulfil their dreams. I've been told that hostel construction of both phases will be completed by 2024: PM Modi at 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Boys' Hostel Phase-1 

15 October 2021, 11:20 AM

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), via video conferencing. The hostel is being constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat 

15 October 2021, 11:11 AM

President of India has empowered LG of Ladakh to exercise powers & discharge functions of the State Govt under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 within the Union territory: Union Home Ministry notified on Thursday (ANI)

15 October 2021, 11:08 AM

PM Modi tweeted on Vijaya Dashami:

15 October 2021, 11:05 AM

PM Narendra Modi remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as 'Missile Man', on his 90th birth anniversary, tweeted, "He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

15 October 2021, 11:04 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. 

15 October 2021, 11:02 AM

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.14 crores (97,14,38,553) as per provisional reports till 7 am today: Ministry of Health 

Must Watch

PT28M6S

It's 96th RSS' foundation day along with Vijayadashami today, Mohan Bhagwat to address soon