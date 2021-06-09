LIVE: Monsoon hits Mumbai, city receives heavy rainfall

9 June 2021, 10:36 AM
India reports 92,596 new COVID-19 cases, 1,62,664 discharges, and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.
Total cases: 2,90,89,069
Total discharges: 2,75,04,126
Death toll: 3,53,528
Active cases: 12,31,415
Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 (ANI input)
9 June 2021, 10:34 AM
Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai local train services between Kurla and CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes.
9 June 2021, 10:33 AM
I will meet her around 3 pm today. We will talk about agriculture, health, education and the local farmers: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) ahead of his meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today in Kolkata.
"The government should have open talks with the farmers of Bengal, over policy. In UP, meetings are held every month with the DC. DMs and officers of every department come there. This policy should be implemented in all states," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.
9 June 2021, 09:17 AM
Pfizer said it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial: Reuters
9 June 2021, 09:15 AM
If the farmers' organizations are ready to discuss options other than the repeal of new agriculture bills, then the government is ready to talk with them: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior (ANI input)
9 June 2021, 09:13 AM
Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date: Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai was quoted as saying by ANI.
9 June 2021, 09:12 AM
9 June 2021, 09:11 AM
Congress will hold a nationwide symbolic protest on June 11 in front of petrol pumps across the country against rise in fuel prices. (ANI input)