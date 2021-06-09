LIVE: Monsoon hits Mumbai, city receives heavy rainfall

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday (June 9), one day prior to its usual arrival.

Monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday (June 9), one day prior to its usual arrival. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 - 10:36
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (June 9). 

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.  A day before, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda and discussed various issues including post-poll violence in Bengal. 

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today. He will discuss the ongoing farmers' protest against the new central farm laws. During the recently concluded Assembly polls, Tikait had campaigned for TMC in Nandigram and urged the locals to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

9 June 2021, 10:36 AM

India reports 92,596 new COVID-19 cases, 1,62,664 discharges, and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. 

Total cases: 2,90,89,069

Total discharges: 2,75,04,126

Death toll: 3,53,528

Active cases: 12,31,415

Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 (ANI input)

9 June 2021, 10:34 AM

Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai local train services between Kurla and CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes. 

9 June 2021, 10:33 AM

I will meet her around 3 pm today. We will talk about agriculture, health, education and the local farmers: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) ahead of his meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today in Kolkata. 

"The government should have open talks with the farmers of Bengal, over policy. In UP, meetings are held every month with the DC. DMs and officers of every department come there. This policy should be implemented in all states," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI. 

9 June 2021, 09:17 AM

Pfizer said it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial: Reuters 

9 June 2021, 09:15 AM

If the farmers' organizations are ready to discuss options other than the repeal of new agriculture bills, then the government is ready to talk with them: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior (ANI input) 

9 June 2021, 09:13 AM

Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date: Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai was quoted as saying by ANI. 

9 June 2021, 09:12 AM

Maharashtra: Mumbai received heavy rainfall, with the advancement of Monsoon today. 

9 June 2021, 09:11 AM

Congress will hold a nationwide symbolic protest on June 11 in front of petrol pumps across the country against rise in fuel prices. (ANI input)

