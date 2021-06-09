LIVE: Monsoon hits Mumbai, city receives heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (June 9).

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. A day before, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda and discussed various issues including post-poll violence in Bengal.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today. He will discuss the ongoing farmers' protest against the new central farm laws. During the recently concluded Assembly polls, Tikait had campaigned for TMC in Nandigram and urged the locals to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV