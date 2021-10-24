LIVE: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am in 82nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday (October 24, 2021).

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

On the other hand, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in their opening game of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu. Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will also address a public rally at the ground adjoining the fourth bridge over Tawi river in Bhagwati Nagar.