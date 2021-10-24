LIVE: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am in 82nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

24 October 2021, 09:07 AM
India: Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 107.59 per litre & Rs 96.32 per litre respectively today.
Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 113.46 & Rs 104.38 in #Mumbai, Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43 in #Kolkata; Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59 in Chennai respectively
24 October 2021, 09:06 AM
Uttarakhand: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued 60 people so far during search and rescue operations in various parts of Bageshwar district. SDRF has also retrieved 5 bodies at Sunderdhunga.
24 October 2021, 08:56 AM
Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has further extended the lockdown restrictions till November 15 with some relaxations in the state to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The order passed on Saturday by the state government, allows Intra and inter-district and inter-State air-conditioned buses, except Kerala to occupy 100% seats from November 1. "All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate basis," reads the order.
24 October 2021, 08:54 AM
India: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
"24/10/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur (U.P.)," tweeted the weather agency.
24 October 2021, 08:53 AM
India: The Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29.
"We`re going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.
24 October 2021, 08:53 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 24, 2021) will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu.
Today will be the second day of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is Union Home Minister's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.
24 October 2021, 08:53 AM
India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday (October 24, 2021).
The programme will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO.