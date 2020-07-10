हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Over 7.24 lakh tests for COVID19 conducted in Delhi so far

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in India has crossed 7.19 lakh and the country now has the third highest coronavirus cases in the world, besides being the biggest epicenter of Covid-19 cases in Asia. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 10, 2020 - 06:44
India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 7,67,296, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am.

For the past 10 days, more than 17,000 cases have been reported in India every day. 

The Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed on Thursday that eight states in India, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

10 July 2020, 06:44 AM

Maharashtra: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 88,795 with 1,282 new cases; 68 deaths take fatality count to 5,129.

10 July 2020, 06:43 AM

Delhi: With 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases, tally now 1,07,051 in Delhi; death toll mounts to 3,258.

10 July 2020, 06:42 AM

Uttar Pradesh government to impose lockdown-like curbs to check coronavirus spread from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday: Chief Secretary R K Tiwari (PTI input)

10 July 2020, 06:41 AM

Himachal Pradesh: Thirty-nine more people test positive for COVID-19 in the state, pushing tally to 1,141. State reports 10 new deaths linked to deadly virus. (PTI report)

10 July 2020, 06:38 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddh Nagar district records 172 new COVID-19 cases, highest in the state in 24 hours, pushing tally to 3,178; death toll reaches 31 with another fatality. (PTI input)

