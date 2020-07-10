LIVE: Over 7.24 lakh tests for COVID19 conducted in Delhi so far

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in India has crossed 7.19 lakh and the country now has the third highest coronavirus cases in the world, besides being the biggest epicenter of Covid-19 cases in Asia.

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 7,67,296, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am.

For the past 10 days, more than 17,000 cases have been reported in India every day.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed on Thursday that eight states in India, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: