LIVE: Over 7.24 lakh tests for COVID19 conducted in Delhi so far

10 July 2020, 06:44 AM
Maharashtra: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 88,795 with 1,282 new cases; 68 deaths take fatality count to 5,129.
10 July 2020, 06:43 AM
Delhi: With 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases, tally now 1,07,051 in Delhi; death toll mounts to 3,258.
10 July 2020, 06:42 AM
Uttar Pradesh government to impose lockdown-like curbs to check coronavirus spread from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday: Chief Secretary R K Tiwari (PTI input)
10 July 2020, 06:41 AM
Himachal Pradesh: Thirty-nine more people test positive for COVID-19 in the state, pushing tally to 1,141. State reports 10 new deaths linked to deadly virus. (PTI report)
10 July 2020, 06:38 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddh Nagar district records 172 new COVID-19 cases, highest in the state in 24 hours, pushing tally to 3,178; death toll reaches 31 with another fatality. (PTI input)