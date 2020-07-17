हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Bihar reports 1385 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 21,558

India's tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 9,68,876 on Thursday (July 16, 2020), while the death toll climbed to 24,915 as a total of 32,695 cases of coronavirus infections and 606 fatalities were recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 17, 2020 - 06:37
The number of recoveries stands at 6,12,814, while there are 3,31,146 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The recovery rate is 63.25 per cent.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,51,820 cases and 2,167 deaths due to COVID-19 and Delhi has reported a total of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1,27,39,490 samples for COVID-19 till July 15, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

17 July 2020, 06:37 AM

Karnataka: COVID19 tally surpasses 50,000 with biggest single-day spike of 4,169 cases; 104 deaths raise toll to 1,031. (PTI input)

17 July 2020, 06:36 AM

Punjab: Nine more people succumb to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing death toll to 230 while 298 new cases take tally to 9,094.

17 July 2020, 06:33 AM

Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,558 with 1,385 fresh cases; 10 more fatalities take death toll due to the disease to 167 as per the state health department.

17 July 2020, 06:31 AM

Odisha government announces complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur district and Rourkela city from 9 pm on Friday to July 31 amid a rapid spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state. (PTI input)

