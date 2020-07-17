LIVE: Bihar reports 1385 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 21,558

17 July 2020, 06:37 AM
Karnataka: COVID19 tally surpasses 50,000 with biggest single-day spike of 4,169 cases; 104 deaths raise toll to 1,031. (PTI input)
17 July 2020, 06:36 AM
Punjab: Nine more people succumb to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing death toll to 230 while 298 new cases take tally to 9,094.
17 July 2020, 06:33 AM
Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,558 with 1,385 fresh cases; 10 more fatalities take death toll due to the disease to 167 as per the state health department.
17 July 2020, 06:31 AM
Odisha government announces complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur district and Rourkela city from 9 pm on Friday to July 31 amid a rapid spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state. (PTI input)