India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 2: Jharkhand's tally rises to 2,525 with 35 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 18,653 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally upto 585493 infections of coronavirus which includes 220114 active cases, 347979 recovered/migrated cases. With 507 deaths in a single day the death toll rose to 17400 as per the data by the Ministry of Health. While the recovery rate was at 59.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the situation in the national capital is not 'terrible' and that the crisis was under control. He urged the people to continue to take full care, wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

While Maharashtra's total case count mounted to 1,80,298 with 5,537 new cases and the death count increased by 198 to 8,053 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

