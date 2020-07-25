हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours

India saw a record single-day spike of?49,310?COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 08:23
The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Thus, around 63.45 percent of people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on Thursday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: 

25 July 2020, 06:32 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad's COVID-19 tally reaches 4,441 after 122 more people test positive; 93 new patients in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar take number of cases in the district to 4,554. (PTI input)

25 July 2020, 06:31 AM

Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, the highest in a day, as death toll climbs to 76. (PTI input)

25 July 2020, 06:30 AM

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 12 after a 52-year-old man from Kangra district died in the early hours of Friday. 

25 July 2020, 06:27 AM

Rajasthan: BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said. The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered. (PTI input)

