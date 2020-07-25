LIVE: Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours

25 July 2020, 06:32 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad's COVID-19 tally reaches 4,441 after 122 more people test positive; 93 new patients in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar take number of cases in the district to 4,554. (PTI input)
25 July 2020, 06:31 AM
Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, the highest in a day, as death toll climbs to 76. (PTI input)
25 July 2020, 06:30 AM
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 12 after a 52-year-old man from Kangra district died in the early hours of Friday.
25 July 2020, 06:27 AM
Rajasthan: BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said. The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered. (PTI input)