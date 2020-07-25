LIVE: Jharkhand reports nine COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours

India saw a record single-day spike of?49,310?COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Thus, around 63.45 percent of people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on Thursday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: