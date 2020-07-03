LIVE: 95 new COVID-19 cases in Goa; state's tally at 1482

The number of coronavirus infections in India surpassed 6,00,000 mark on Thursday (June 2, 2020). As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data India's coronavirus cases stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated and 17834 deaths.

The country reported as many as 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, recovery rate saw a steady improvement rising to 59.51 percent.

According to medical research body ICMR data, over 90.5 lakh samples have been tested so far across India for coronavirus as of July 1 and over 2.2 lakh samples were tested for COVID on Wednesday alone.

An easing phase called 'Unlock 2' was announced by the Indian government on Monday, allowing more economic activities to resume. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available.

India is now among the top four nations with the highest caseload of the virus.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates of coronavirus COVID-19: