LIVE: 95 new COVID-19 cases in Goa; state's tally at 1482

According to medical research body ICMR data, over 90.5 lakh samples have been tested so far across India for coronavirus as of July 1 and over 2.2 lakh samples were tested for COVID on Wednesday alone.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 3, 2020 - 06:49
The number of coronavirus infections in India surpassed 6,00,000 mark on Thursday (June 2, 2020). As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data India's coronavirus cases stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated and 17834 deaths.

The country reported as many as 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, recovery rate saw a steady improvement rising to 59.51 percent. 

An easing phase called 'Unlock 2' was announced by the Indian government on Monday, allowing more economic activities to resume. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available. 

India is now among the top four nations with the highest caseload of the virus.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates of coronavirus COVID-19:

3 July 2020, 06:49 AM

Himachal Pradesh: 35 people, including 23 ITBP jawans, test positive for COVID19 in the state, taking state's tally to 1,015.

3 July 2020, 06:46 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: COVID19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir mounts to 7,849 with 154 fresh cases; 10 more deaths push toll to 115. (PTI report)

3 July 2020, 06:45 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 4.77 lakh people screened for COVID19 in Ghaziabad so far.

3 July 2020, 06:43 AM

Goa reports its highest single-day spike of 95 COVID19 cases, pushing tally to 1,482. (PTI report)

  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

