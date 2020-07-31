LIVE: Rajasthan records highest single-day spike of 1,156 new COVID19 cases; death toll at 66

The single-day increase of coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, pushing India's COVID-19 caseload to 15,83,792, while the recoveries surpassed 10 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country registered a record increase of?52,123 infections in 24 hours while the death-toll climbed to?34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,28,242active cases of coronavirus in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was 64.44 percent.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 18-million mark in the country.

According to ICMR, a total of 1,81,90,382 samples have been tested up to July 29 with 4,46,642 samples being tested on Wednesday.

