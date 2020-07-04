हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Jharkhand reports 63 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 2,697

 As per the Health Ministry data on Friday 9 am India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 4, 2020 - 06:37
India on Friday (July 3, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike with more than 20,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to remian the worst-affected state from the coronavirus with a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities.

Maharashtra continues to remian the worst-affected state from the coronavirus with a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 92,175 cases so far inclusive of 2,864 patients succumbing to the virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that the total number of samples tested till July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday. The recovery rate in India stands at 60.73 percent. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

4 July 2020, 06:37 AM

Delhi records 2,520 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to over 94,000; death toll mounts to 2,923. (PTI input)

4 July 2020, 06:37 AM

Haryana: 494 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 16,003, active cases 4,057; toll rises to 255 with 4 more deaths in Faridabad.

4 July 2020, 06:35 AM

Karnataka: Highest single-day spike of 1,694 #COVID19 cases in the state, tally 19,710; toll rises to 293 with 21 more deaths.  (PTI input)

4 July 2020, 06:34 AM

Jharkhand: 63 more people test positive for COVID-19 in the state, tally rises to 2,697.

