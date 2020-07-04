LIVE: Jharkhand reports 63 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 2,697

4 July 2020, 06:37 AM
Delhi records 2,520 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to over 94,000; death toll mounts to 2,923. (PTI input)
4 July 2020, 06:37 AM
Haryana: 494 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 16,003, active cases 4,057; toll rises to 255 with 4 more deaths in Faridabad.
4 July 2020, 06:35 AM
Karnataka: Highest single-day spike of 1,694 #COVID19 cases in the state, tally 19,710; toll rises to 293 with 21 more deaths. (PTI input)
4 July 2020, 06:34 AM
Jharkhand: 63 more people test positive for COVID-19 in the state, tally rises to 2,697.