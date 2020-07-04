LIVE: Jharkhand reports 63 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 2,697

India on Friday (July 3, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike with more than 20,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry data on Friday 9 am India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remian the worst-affected state from the coronavirus with a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 92,175 cases so far inclusive of 2,864 patients succumbing to the virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that the total number of samples tested till July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday. The recovery rate in India stands at 60.73 percent.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: