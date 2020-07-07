LIVE: Mumbai reports 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 85,326

India`s COVID-19 count neared the 7 lakh mark on Monday with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged.

The ministry said that the Union Government has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the COVID19 cases.

As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the most impacted state from the infection with 2,06,619 cases and 8,822 fatalities due to the virus. Tamil Nadu reports 61 deaths and 3,827 new COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,14,978 including 46,833 active cases and 1,571 deaths.

Delhi crossed 1 lakh mark, with 1,379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that the total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday.

Karnataka reported 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 25,317 including 10,527 recoveries and 401 deaths.

