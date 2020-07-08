India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 8: Telangana reports 1,879 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; total tally 27,612

8 July 2020, 07:00 AM
Cuttack Municipal Corporation has announced a shutdown in entire Cuttack city till midnight of July 10, the weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per previous order. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9,526 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Odisha including 6,486 recovered and 38 deaths. (ANI)
8 July 2020, 06:21 AM
As many as 1,879 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported on Tuesday, as per the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. The total number of positive cases recorded in the state is 27,612 including 16,287 who have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The cumulative death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 313. (ANI)