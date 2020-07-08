India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 8: Telangana reports 1,879 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; total tally 27,612

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday rose to 7,19,665 which includes 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,947 recovered/migrated cases and 20,160 deaths. While as many as 467 deaths and 22,252 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health data.

The ministry said that the Union Government has emphasised on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the positive cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 2,008 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total rose to 1,02,831, out of which, 25,449 are active cases. Death count stands at 3,165.

