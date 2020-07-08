India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 8: Telangana reports 1,879 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; total tally 27,612

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 - 07:00
Comments |

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday rose to 7,19,665 which includes 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,947 recovered/migrated cases and 20,160 deaths. While as many as 467 deaths and 22,252 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health data.

The ministry said that the Union Government has emphasised on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the positive cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 2,008 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total rose to 1,02,831, out of which, 25,449 are active cases. Death count stands at 3,165.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latests updates on coronavirus from India and the world:

8 July 2020, 07:00 AM

Cuttack Municipal Corporation has announced a shutdown in entire Cuttack city till midnight of July 10, the weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per previous order. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9,526 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Odisha including 6,486 recovered and 38 deaths. (ANI)

8 July 2020, 06:21 AM

As many as 1,879 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported on Tuesday, as per the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. The total number of positive cases recorded in the state is 27,612 including 16,287 who have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The cumulative death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 313. (ANI)

