Khadi face masks now available for online sale; check kviconline.gov.in/khadimask

New Delhi: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has begun online sale of Khadi face masks to benefit people in the remotest parts of the country, particularly those who cannot afford to move out of their houses or visit Khadi India outlets due to constraints.

KVIC is selling both Khadi cotton and silk masks. The orders for the Khadi Masks can be placed at KVIC's official website: http://www.kviconline.gov.in/khadimask.

Cotton face masks are priced nominally at Rs 30 per piece, while the silk masks are available for Rs 100 per piece. Khadi Cotton face masks are made of double-twisted 100% cotton fabric.

These masks are double-layered with three pleats and available in three sizes - Small, Medium and Large. These masks are available in two patterns – white mask with black piping and white mask with tri-color piping.

Silk masks, on the other hand, are triple-layered with two inner layers of 100% Khadi Cotton and the top layer of Khadi Silk fabric.

Silk masks are available in a wide range of color options in printed as well as non-printed patterns. Khadi Silk masks are available in a standard size with adjustable ear loops with attractive beads.

The minimum order for online purchase of masks is Rs 500, wherein buyers have the option of choosing from the four types of masks- White Cotton masks with Black piping, White Cotton masks with Tri-colour piping, Silk masks in solid colours and Printed Silk masks in multiple colours.

KVIC would deliver the masks for free within 5 days from the date of purchase. The online sale is currently valid within the country only.