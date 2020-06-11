India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates June 11: Italy reports 71 COVID-19 deaths, total tally rises to 34,114

11 June 2020, 08:38 AM
With the increase in number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh has been reserved to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims: Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)
11 June 2020, 06:35 AM
A total of 41 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 while two deaths were reported due to the virus in Indore on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,922 in the city, Chief Medical and Health Officer said.According to the data, the death toll has increased to 163. (ANI)
11 June 2020, 06:30 AM
Italy reported a further 71 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in the country to 34,114, the Civil Protection Department said. (IANS)