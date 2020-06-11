हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates June 11: Italy reports 71 COVID-19 deaths, total tally rises to 34,114

India's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,76,583 on Wednesday which includes 1,33,632 active, 1,35,205 cured cases while the death toll rose to 7,745, as per the Union Health Ministry data. This is the first time that the number of recovered patients at 1,35,206 has crossed the number of active cases.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 08:38
Comments |

New Delhi: India's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,76,583 on Wednesday which includes 1,33,632 active, 1,35,205 cured cases while the death toll rose to 7,745, as per the Union Health Ministry data. This is the first time that the number of recovered patients at 1,35,206 has crossed the number of active cases.

While Maharashtra with more than 90,000 cases has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with almost 35,000 cases.

Maharashtra also has the highest death count followed by Gujarat and Delhi, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and over the world: 

  

11 June 2020, 08:38 AM

With the increase in number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh has been reserved to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims: Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)

11 June 2020, 06:35 AM

A total of 41 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 while two deaths were reported due to the virus in Indore on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,922 in the city, Chief Medical and Health Officer said.According to the data, the death toll has increased to 163. (ANI)

11 June 2020, 06:30 AM

Italy reported a further 71 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in the country to 34,114, the Civil Protection Department said. (IANS)

 

  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Video: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam