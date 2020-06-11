India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates June 11: Italy reports 71 COVID-19 deaths, total tally rises to 34,114

New Delhi: India's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,76,583 on Wednesday which includes 1,33,632 active, 1,35,205 cured cases while the death toll rose to 7,745, as per the Union Health Ministry data. This is the first time that the number of recovered patients at 1,35,206 has crossed the number of active cases.

While Maharashtra with more than 90,000 cases has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with almost 35,000 cases.

Maharashtra also has the highest death count followed by Gujarat and Delhi, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

