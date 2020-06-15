LIVE: Assam reports 149 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 4049

India on Sunday (June 14, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours making it the highest jump recorded in a day since the coronavirus outbreak. The total tally crossed 3.20 lakh on and the death toll was at 9,195.

As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in India stand at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths.

Thirty-five of the country's 36 states and Union Territories have reported Covid-19 cases so far, with Sikkim being the latest to report a case.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra and Gujarat have also reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the country's Covid-19 toll.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra the worst-hit state recorded 3,390 new cases and the total number of cases touched 1,07,958. The death count was increased by 120.

Delhi recorded yet another spike of coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Centre stepped in and issued a slew of measures to control the rise of COVID-19 infections. The tally has risen to 41,182 cases with the death count at 1,327.

