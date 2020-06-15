हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Assam reports 149 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 4049

India on Sunday (June 14, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours making it the highest jump recorded in a day since the coronavirus outbreak. The total tally crossed 3.20 lakh on and the death toll was at 9,195. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 15, 2020 - 06:51
As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in India stand at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths. 

Thirty-five of the country's 36 states and Union Territories have reported Covid-19 cases so far, with Sikkim being the latest to report a case.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra and Gujarat have also reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the country's Covid-19 toll.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra the worst-hit state recorded 3,390 new cases and the total number of cases touched 1,07,958. The death count was increased by 120.

Delhi recorded yet another spike of coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Centre stepped in and issued a slew of measures to control the rise of COVID-19 infections. The tally has risen to 41,182 cases with the death count at 1,327.

15 June 2020, 06:51 AM

Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. There are a total of 33 active cases and 195 have recovered till date, according to an ITBP bulletin. (ANI report)

15 June 2020, 06:38 AM

Himachal Pradesh Government issues order for additions/amendments in quarantine requirements; Migrant labourers coming in the state can be sent directly to worksites and can start working immediately subject to observing all due precautions.

15 June 2020, 06:33 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: Four people succumb to COVID-19 in the territory , death toll rises to 60.

15 June 2020, 06:26 AM

Assam: With 149 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state, COVID-19 tally rises to 4,049.

