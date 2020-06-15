LIVE: Assam reports 149 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 4049

15 June 2020, 06:51 AM
Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. There are a total of 33 active cases and 195 have recovered till date, according to an ITBP bulletin. (ANI report)
15 June 2020, 06:38 AM
Himachal Pradesh Government issues order for additions/amendments in quarantine requirements; Migrant labourers coming in the state can be sent directly to worksites and can start working immediately subject to observing all due precautions.
15 June 2020, 06:33 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Four people succumb to COVID-19 in the territory , death toll rises to 60.
15 June 2020, 06:26 AM
Assam: With 149 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state, COVID-19 tally rises to 4,049.