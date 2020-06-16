LIVE: Uttrakhand reports 26 new COVID19 cases; state's tally at 1845

India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths.

India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus infection in terms of a total number of confirmed cases after the US, Brazil and Russia and is ranked sixth with regard to the number of recoveries, after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

The central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a consultation with chief ministers on Tuesday (June 16) and Wednesday (June 17) on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown. The PM is expected to seek suggestions from the Chief Ministers and draw up a common strategy in deciding the future course of action to deal with the strategy.

This would be the PM Modi' sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

Stay tuned to this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID19: