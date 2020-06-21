हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Assam reports 249 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 5,255

With the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed 3.9 lakh mark on Saturday (June 20, 2020).  As per the Ministry of Health data total cases in India surged to 3,95,048 which includes 1,68,269 are active cases while at least 2,13,831 people have been cured of the infection.The number of Covid-19 death toll in the country has increased by 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours. In Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases surged to 1,28,205, whereas, Delhi's total tally increased to 56,746. India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia. Stay tuned to this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 06:52
21 June 2020, 06:52 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6th International Yoga Day: Pranayam helps in improving the immunity for our respiratory system that will be useful in fighting COVID19 virus.

21 June 2020, 06:49 AM

Madhya Pradesh: 41 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4329. Death toll in the district stands at 197. (ANI input)

21 June 2020, 06:48 AM

Visakhapatnam: A 23-year-old COVID19 infected woman gave birth to a baby through cesarean section at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam. Both mother and baby are healthy.

21 June 2020, 06:41 AM

Assam: 249 fresh COVID19 cases inin the state push tally to 5,255.

  Alert ~ 249 new #COVID19+ cases reported in Assam today.

