LIVE: Assam reports 249 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 5,255

With the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed 3.9 lakh mark on Saturday (June 20, 2020). As per the Ministry of Health data total cases in India surged to 3,95,048 which includes 1,68,269 are active cases while at least 2,13,831 people have been cured of the infection.The number of Covid-19 death toll in the country has increased by 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours. In Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases surged to 1,28,205, whereas, Delhi's total tally increased to 56,746. India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia.