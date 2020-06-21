LIVE: Assam reports 249 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 5,255

21 June 2020, 06:52 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6th International Yoga Day: Pranayam helps in improving the immunity for our respiratory system that will be useful in fighting COVID19 virus.
21 June 2020, 06:49 AM
Madhya Pradesh: 41 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4329. Death toll in the district stands at 197. (ANI input)
21 June 2020, 06:48 AM
Visakhapatnam: A 23-year-old COVID19 infected woman gave birth to a baby through cesarean section at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam. Both mother and baby are healthy.
A 23-year-old #COVID19 infected woman gave birth to a baby through caesarean section at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam. Both mother and baby are healthy. Sample of the baby has been sent for COVID19 test: Vara Prasad, VIMS Director #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/fgXfAlX4H8
21 June 2020, 06:41 AM
Assam: 249 fresh COVID19 cases inin the state push tally to 5,255.
Alert ~ 249 new #COVID19+ cases reported in Assam today.
↗️Total cases 5255
↗️Recovered 3202
↗️Active cases 2041
↗️Deaths 09
11:55 PM/June 20/ Day's Total 249#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/waVU4ykNeD
