New Delhi: The coronavirus cases rose by 14933 on Tuesday (June 23, 2020) taking the total number of cases in India to 4,40,215, while the death toll rose to 14,011 with the 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data on COVID-19 .

The ministry said the total number of recoveries stood at 2,48,189 that makes a recovery rate of 56.37 percent. Currently, there are 1,78,014 active cases and all are under medical supervision, it said.

The number of cases touched 91 lakh globally with 4.74 fatalities. The US remains the worst-hit country followed by Brazil, Russia and India at the fourth, as per Johns Hopkins University data.

