LIVE: Bihar reports 215 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8,488

26 June 2020, 06:40 AM
Chhattisgarh: 37 new COVID19 cases in the state , count reaches 2,456. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh government has allowed passenger buses to operate within state, also gives permission to shopping malls to reopen as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions. (PTI report)
26 June 2020, 06:37 AM
Jharkhand: 42 more people test COVID-19 positive in the state, taking the state's tally to 2,261. (PTI report)
26 June 2020, 06:35 AM
Bihar: 215 fresh cases take state's tally to 8,488. COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 55. (PTI report)