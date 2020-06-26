LIVE: Bihar reports 215 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8,488

India on Thursday (June 25, 2020) saw its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 16,922 new cases being reported. The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in India has crossed 4.73 lakh.

As per the Union health ministry, as of 8 am on June 25, the number of Covid-19 cases in India was 4,73,105, of which 2,71,697 have recovered and 14,894 have died so far.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra and Gujarat have also reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the country's COVID-19 toll.

The first COVID-19 case in India was reported on January 30 in Kerala.

