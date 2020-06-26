हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Bihar reports 215 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8,488

India on Thursday (June 25, 2020) saw its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 16,922 new cases being reported. The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in India has crossed 4.73 lakh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 26, 2020 - 06:40
As per the Union health ministry, as of 8 am on June 25, the number of Covid-19 cases in India was 4,73,105, of which 2,71,697 have recovered and 14,894 have died so far.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra and Gujarat have also reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the country's COVID-19 toll.

The first COVID-19 case in India was reported on January 30 in Kerala. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID19:

26 June 2020, 06:40 AM

Chhattisgarh: 37 new COVID19 cases in the state , count reaches 2,456. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh government has allowed passenger buses to operate within state, also gives permission to shopping malls to reopen as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions. (PTI report)

26 June 2020, 06:37 AM

Jharkhand: 42 more people test COVID-19 positive in the state, taking the state's tally to 2,261. (PTI report)

26 June 2020, 06:35 AM

Bihar:  215 fresh cases take state's tally to 8,488. COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 55. (PTI report)

